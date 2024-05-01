  • home icon
By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified May 01, 2024 09:31 GMT
Valorant Episode 8 Act 3: All Battlepass tiers and rewards (image via Riot Games)
Valorant's Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass has a lot to offer (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass debuted on the live servers on April 30, 2024. The community is brimming with excitement as Riot's developers inject a fresh set of cosmetics alongside three new skin lines including Comet, Cloudweaver, and Tacti-Series, distinct player cards, and gun buddies through this Battlepass. Like other Battlepasses, players can earn these rewards by grinding their way up to 55 tiers.

This Battlepass costs 1000 Valorant Points and comprises various premium- and free-tier cosmetics that can obtained in-game. The Comet Sword is this Battlepass' center of attraction and worth the grind. Additionally, those not interested in spending a load of cash for this pass will also get access to some freebies.

This article gives a detailed overview of all the content inside the Valorant’s ongoing Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass.

List of all Premium and Free rewards in Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass

Free Track highlights

  • Comet Ghost
  • :3 Spray
  • Epilogue: Mini Mecha Buddy
  • Maybe Next Time Spray
  • Epilogue: Build Your Own Vandal Card

Paid Track highlights

  • Comet Vandal
  • Tacti-Series Guardian
  • Cloudweaver Outlaw
  • Comet Sword
  • On the Edge Card
  • A Charming Outlaw Card
  • Wingman Wiggle Spray
  • Go Team Go Spray
  • Sleepy Bruno Gun Buddy

Below is a detailed breakdown of each tier of the premium version of Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass along with the freebies:

Tier 1-5 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 1-5 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • Tacti-Series Classic
  • Head in the Clouds Buddy
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Cloudweaver Card
  • Cloudweaver Shorty

Free

  • Zero/Point Schema Card
  • Fetch Title

Tier 6-10 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 6-10 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • No Spray Spray
  • Tacti-Series Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Build Your Own Vandal Card
  • Tacti-Series Frenzy

Free

  • Episode 8//3 Coin Buddy

Tier 11-15 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 11-15 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • A Short Detour Card
  • Cloudweaver Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Comet Buddy
  • Comet Spectre

Free

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • :3 Title

Tier 16-20 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 16-20 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • Tacti-Series Guardian
  • Comet Card
  • Comet Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Cloudweaver Stinger

Free

  • Where’s My Knife? Spray

Also read: All free rewards in Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass

Tier 21-25 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 21-25 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • Sure You Can Spray
  • 10 Radianite Spray
  • Mr. Takoyaki Buddy
  • No Bodyblock Spray
  • Cloudweaver Outlaw

Free

  • Radiant Reaction Card
  • 10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 26-30 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • Go Again? Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • One Correct Answer Spray
  • Tacti-Series Card
  • Tacti-Series Marsal

Free

  • Light Stick Buddy

Tier 31-35 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 31-35 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • Clove ID Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Mini Mecha Buddy
  • Sip Of Joy Spray
  • Comet Odin

Free

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Happy Birthday Title

Tier 36-40 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 36-40 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • No. 1 Fan Spray
  • Beary Good Fortunate Buddy
  • Beware The Sentinels Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Cloudweaver Sheriff

Free

  • Maybe Next Time Spray

Tier 41-45 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 41-45 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • On The Edge Card
  • Wingman Wiggle Spray
  • Boomtastic Spray
  • Comet Vandal

Free

  • Tactic Kappa Buddy

Tier 46-50 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 46-50 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass Rewards Tier 46-50 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Go Team Go Spray
  • Sleepy Bruno Buddy
  • A Charming Outlaw Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Comet Sword

Free

  • Comet Ghost
  • While It’s Hot Card

Epilogue Rewards

Epilogue Rewards (Image via Riot Games)
  • Epilogue: Mini Mecha Buddy
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Epilogue: Build Your Own Vandal Card

That’s all regarding all the content inside the Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass. Players are likely to enjoy the brand-new skin lines in the Battlepass and other premium and free cosmetics coming alongside it.

