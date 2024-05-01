Valorant Episode 8 Act 3: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass debuted on the live servers on April 30, 2024. The community is brimming with excitement as Riot's developers inject a fresh set of cosmetics alongside three new skin lines including Comet, Cloudweaver, and Tacti-Series, distinct player cards, and gun buddies through this Battlepass. Like other Battlepasses, players can earn these rewards by grinding their way up to 55 tiers.
This Battlepass costs 1000 Valorant Points and comprises various premium- and free-tier cosmetics that can obtained in-game. The Comet Sword is this Battlepass' center of attraction and worth the grind. Additionally, those not interested in spending a load of cash for this pass will also get access to some freebies.
This article gives a detailed overview of all the content inside the Valorant’s ongoing Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass.
List of all Premium and Free rewards in Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass
Free Track highlights
- Comet Ghost
- :3 Spray
- Epilogue: Mini Mecha Buddy
- Maybe Next Time Spray
- Epilogue: Build Your Own Vandal Card
Paid Track highlights
- Comet Vandal
- Tacti-Series Guardian
- Cloudweaver Outlaw
- Comet Sword
- On the Edge Card
- A Charming Outlaw Card
- Wingman Wiggle Spray
- Go Team Go Spray
- Sleepy Bruno Gun Buddy
Below is a detailed breakdown of each tier of the premium version of Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass along with the freebies:
Tier 1-5 Rewards
Premium
- Tacti-Series Classic
- Head in the Clouds Buddy
- 10 Radianite Points
- Cloudweaver Card
- Cloudweaver Shorty
Free
- Zero/Point Schema Card
- Fetch Title
Tier 6-10 Rewards
Premium
- No Spray Spray
- Tacti-Series Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Build Your Own Vandal Card
- Tacti-Series Frenzy
Free
- Episode 8//3 Coin Buddy
Tier 11-15 Rewards
Premium
- A Short Detour Card
- Cloudweaver Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Comet Buddy
- Comet Spectre
Free
- 10 Radianite Points
- :3 Title
Tier 16-20 Rewards
Premium
- Tacti-Series Guardian
- Comet Card
- Comet Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Cloudweaver Stinger
Free
- Where’s My Knife? Spray
Tier 21-25 Rewards
Premium
- Sure You Can Spray
- 10 Radianite Spray
- Mr. Takoyaki Buddy
- No Bodyblock Spray
- Cloudweaver Outlaw
Free
- Radiant Reaction Card
- 10 Radianite Points
Tier 26-30 Rewards
Premium
- Go Again? Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- One Correct Answer Spray
- Tacti-Series Card
- Tacti-Series Marsal
Free
- Light Stick Buddy
Tier 31-35 Rewards
Premium
- Clove ID Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Mini Mecha Buddy
- Sip Of Joy Spray
- Comet Odin
Free
- 10 Radianite Points
- Happy Birthday Title
Tier 36-40 Rewards
Premium
- No. 1 Fan Spray
- Beary Good Fortunate Buddy
- Beware The Sentinels Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Cloudweaver Sheriff
Free
- Maybe Next Time Spray
Tier 41-45 Rewards
Premium
- 10 Radianite Points
- On The Edge Card
- Wingman Wiggle Spray
- Boomtastic Spray
- Comet Vandal
Free
- Tactic Kappa Buddy
Tier 46-50 Rewards
Premium
- Go Team Go Spray
- Sleepy Bruno Buddy
- A Charming Outlaw Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Comet Sword
Free
- Comet Ghost
- While It’s Hot Card
Epilogue Rewards
- Epilogue: Mini Mecha Buddy
- 10 Radianite Points
- 10 Radianite Points
- 10 Radianite Points
- Epilogue: Build Your Own Vandal Card
That’s all regarding all the content inside the Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass. Players are likely to enjoy the brand-new skin lines in the Battlepass and other premium and free cosmetics coming alongside it.
