Valorant Episode 8 Act 3: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass debuted on the live servers on April 30, 2024. The community is brimming with excitement as Riot's developers inject a fresh set of cosmetics alongside three new skin lines including Comet, Cloudweaver, and Tacti-Series, distinct player cards, and gun buddies through this Battlepass. Like other Battlepasses, players can earn these rewards by grinding their way up to 55 tiers.

This Battlepass costs 1000 Valorant Points and comprises various premium- and free-tier cosmetics that can obtained in-game. The Comet Sword is this Battlepass' center of attraction and worth the grind. Additionally, those not interested in spending a load of cash for this pass will also get access to some freebies.

This article gives a detailed overview of all the content inside the Valorant’s ongoing Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass.

List of all Premium and Free rewards in Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass

Free Track highlights

Comet Ghost

:3 Spray

Epilogue: Mini Mecha Buddy

Maybe Next Time Spray

Epilogue: Build Your Own Vandal Card

Paid Track highlights

Comet Vandal

Tacti-Series Guardian

Cloudweaver Outlaw

Comet Sword

On the Edge Card

A Charming Outlaw Card

Wingman Wiggle Spray

Go Team Go Spray

Sleepy Bruno Gun Buddy

Below is a detailed breakdown of each tier of the premium version of Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass along with the freebies:

Tier 1-5 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 1-5 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Tacti-Series Classic

Head in the Clouds Buddy

10 Radianite Points

Cloudweaver Card

Cloudweaver Shorty

Free

Zero/Point Schema Card

Fetch Title

Tier 6-10 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 6-10 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

No Spray Spray

Tacti-Series Spray

10 Radianite Points

Build Your Own Vandal Card

Tacti-Series Frenzy

Free

Episode 8//3 Coin Buddy

Tier 11-15 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 11-15 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

A Short Detour Card

Cloudweaver Spray

10 Radianite Points

Comet Buddy

Comet Spectre

Free

10 Radianite Points

:3 Title

Tier 16-20 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 16-20 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Tacti-Series Guardian

Comet Card

Comet Spray

10 Radianite Points

Cloudweaver Stinger

Free

Where’s My Knife? Spray

Tier 21-25 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 21-25 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Sure You Can Spray

10 Radianite Spray

Mr. Takoyaki Buddy

No Bodyblock Spray

Cloudweaver Outlaw

Free

Radiant Reaction Card

10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 26-30 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Go Again? Spray

10 Radianite Points

One Correct Answer Spray

Tacti-Series Card

Tacti-Series Marsal

Free

Light Stick Buddy

Tier 31-35 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 31-35 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Clove ID Card

10 Radianite Points

Mini Mecha Buddy

Sip Of Joy Spray

Comet Odin

Free

10 Radianite Points

Happy Birthday Title

Tier 36-40 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 36-40 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

No. 1 Fan Spray

Beary Good Fortunate Buddy

Beware The Sentinels Card

10 Radianite Points

Cloudweaver Sheriff

Free

Maybe Next Time Spray

Tier 41-45 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 41-45 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

10 Radianite Points

On The Edge Card

Wingman Wiggle Spray

Boomtastic Spray

Comet Vandal

Free

Tactic Kappa Buddy

Tier 46-50 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 46-50 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Go Team Go Spray

Sleepy Bruno Buddy

A Charming Outlaw Card

10 Radianite Points

Comet Sword

Free

Comet Ghost

While It’s Hot Card

Epilogue Rewards

Epilogue Rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Epilogue: Mini Mecha Buddy

10 Radianite Points

10 Radianite Points

10 Radianite Points

Epilogue: Build Your Own Vandal Card

That’s all regarding all the content inside the Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass. Players are likely to enjoy the brand-new skin lines in the Battlepass and other premium and free cosmetics coming alongside it.

