All free rewards in Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass

Following the advent of Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 2, a new Battlepass has been introduced to the community. Besides having premium weapon skin and cosmetics, it also features some freebies to provide a delightful experience to players. Additionally, the developer has blessed us with a plethora of new content, including a reworked premiere system, Primordium bundle, Esports hub, and many more.
With the upcoming Controller Agent 25, the season's main hype, the community is also excited about the free rewards in Valorant's Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass. Hence, this article will provide individuals who wish to avoid putting a dent in their wallets with a brief description of all the freebies inside the current Battlepass.
All free rewards available in the Battlepass of Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 2
Following the previous Battlepass trends, Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass features ten chapters followed by an epilogue section. Besides having five premium tiers, each chapter ends with one or two free rewards. Players must gain enough XP to finish those chapters and get their hands on those freebies.
Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass offers exclusive skinlines like Retrowave, Shellspire, and Aquatica. Despite those exclusive weapon skins being locked under the premium barrier of the pass, players can add a few beautiful cosmetics, player cards, and other free contents to their inventory.
Free Track Highlights
- UwU Spray
- Lotus Buddy
- Retrowave Sheriff
- Underneath It All Card
Here’s a detailed breakdown of all free rewards available in RIOT's tactical shooters' Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass:
Chapter 1
- Hitlist Card
- Real Title
Chapter 2
- Episode 8//2 Coin Buddy
Chapter 3
- 10 Radianite Points
- Unserious Title
Chapter 4
- Double Tap Spray
Chapter 5
- Spike Sanded Card
- 10 Radianite Points
Chapter 6
- Lotus Buddy
Chapter 7
- 10 Radianite Points
- Super Shy Title
Chapter 8
- UwU Spray
Chapter 9
- Message In A Bottle Buddy
Chapter 10
- Retrowave Sheriff
- Underneath It All Card
Epilogue
- Epilogue: Twisted Treat Buddy
- 30 Radianite Points
- Epilogue: Val-Sicles Card
So, this concludes all the freebies available in free rewards in the Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass.
Current Act's Battepass is live on servers, and the Free rewards in Valorant's Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass consist of some amazing cosmetics, including three player titles, three gun buddies, two sprays, four player cards, and an alluring Retrowave Sheriff weapon skin.
Despite having some premium-looking skin under the paid version of the Battlepass, collecting the freebies should be an outstanding deal and worth the grind.
