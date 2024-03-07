All free rewards in Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass

Following the advent of Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 2, a new Battlepass has been introduced to the community. Besides having premium weapon skin and cosmetics, it also features some freebies to provide a delightful experience to players. Additionally, the developer has blessed us with a plethora of new content, including a reworked premiere system, Primordium bundle, Esports hub, and many more.

With the upcoming Controller Agent 25, the season's main hype, the community is also excited about the free rewards in Valorant's Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass. Hence, this article will provide individuals who wish to avoid putting a dent in their wallets with a brief description of all the freebies inside the current Battlepass.

All free rewards available in the Battlepass of Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 2

Following the previous Battlepass trends, Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass features ten chapters followed by an epilogue section. Besides having five premium tiers, each chapter ends with one or two free rewards. Players must gain enough XP to finish those chapters and get their hands on those freebies.

Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass offers exclusive skinlines like Retrowave, Shellspire, and Aquatica. Despite those exclusive weapon skins being locked under the premium barrier of the pass, players can add a few beautiful cosmetics, player cards, and other free contents to their inventory.

Free Track Highlights

UwU Spray

Lotus Buddy

Retrowave Sheriff

Underneath It All Card

Here’s a detailed breakdown of all free rewards available in RIOT's tactical shooters' Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass:

Chapter 1

Hitlist Card

Real Title

Chapter 2

Episode 8//2 Coin Buddy

Chapter 3

10 Radianite Points

Unserious Title

Chapter 4

Double Tap Spray

Chapter 5

Spike Sanded Card

10 Radianite Points

Chapter 6

Lotus Buddy

Chapter 7

10 Radianite Points

Super Shy Title

Chapter 8

UwU Spray

Chapter 9

Message In A Bottle Buddy

Chapter 10

Retrowave Sheriff

Underneath It All Card

Epilogue

Epilogue: Twisted Treat Buddy

30 Radianite Points

Epilogue: Val-Sicles Card

So, this concludes all the freebies available in free rewards in the Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass.

Current Act's Battepass is live on servers, and the Free rewards in Valorant's Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass consist of some amazing cosmetics, including three player titles, three gun buddies, two sprays, four player cards, and an alluring Retrowave Sheriff weapon skin.

Despite having some premium-looking skin under the paid version of the Battlepass, collecting the freebies should be an outstanding deal and worth the grind.

