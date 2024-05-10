"Clove needs to be in the meta" - Alfajer on the recent Viper nerfs, qualifying for Masters Shanghai, and Fnatic's struggles in 2024 [Exclusive] 

Fnatic is back on the international stage after qualifying for VCT Masters Shanghai. The EMEA giants had a disappointing Kickoff event but they have managed to bounce back in Stage 1. The team has looked quite inconsistent this year, but it looks like the team is regaining its 2023 form as evidenced by their performance in the playoffs stage.

Fnatic managed to secure a 2-0 victory against Karmine Corp, with Emir "Alfajer" Ali Beder having a remarkable performance. While Alfajer hasn't been able to replicate his success in 2023, Masters Shanghai could be the tournament where we can see him back at his peak. After Fnatic's win, Sportskeeda Esports had the opportunity to chat with Alfajer.

Fnatic's Alfajer talks about Fnatic's strong attack side against Karmine Corp and Leo's role in the team

Q: How does it feel to be back at an international event after Fnatic missed out on Masters Madrid earlier this year?

Alfajer: I am happy we were able to qualify for Masters Shanghai. I was a bit upset about missing the chance to qualify for Masters Madrid. We never lose in Asia, so Fnatic is back.

Q: How has Fnatic recovered after the setbacks the team has faced this year?

Alfajer: We know we are good and we can qualify, but we didn't show it on the stage as we didn't have time to show it during VCT Kickoff. We played only three games. We changed our schedule and started to play way more because we were all upset. We just worked harder than last year in order to qualify for Masters Shanghai.

Q: Leo has been in incredible form and it seems like he is recently taking up the role of being a secondary caller for the team. How impactful has this been for the Fnatic roster?

Alfajer: I think Leo is a smart player and maybe even one of the smartest players in the game. 90% of his calls are correct so we listed him as a secondary caller and it's working out very well. He knows where certain gaps are and where they aren't as he is very focused on the match, which helps him get good reads.

Q: Fnatic got their revenge on Karmine Corp today and the attack side on both Breeze and Bind looked absolutely world-class. What were some of the key reasons for these successful attack halves on both maps?

Alfajer: I think we had good communication on the attack side. Everyone knew what to do and did a good job. However, on defense, we always talked before the game about what to do, but we never did those on the defense side. We have certain plans on the defense side but we are never able to show it in the match.

Q: You have been playing a lot more Viper recently apart from your usual Killjoy and Cypher. How has it been adapting to Viper in certain team compositions?

Alfajer: It's easy for me to adapt because I play a lot of Agents in ranked. I am technically the flex player for Fnatic and not the Sentinel player so I can adapt to every role. However, Viper is too boring to play because you are just doing lineups and you are not fighting. It's a boring Agent but I can adapt fast so it's fine.

Q: Do you think she will still be in the meta after the recent nerfs?

Alfajer: I think in some maps Viper can be paired with a secondary Controller but I am happy she got nerfed because I don't want to play her.

Q: Would you consider using Harbor who can be more aggressive with his utility?

Alfajer: Harbor can be nice, but the meta is always changing. I think Clove needs to come into the meta. I think they are a strong Agent. When Chamber initially came out, the meta revolved around Chamber entrying. Maybe some teams can play Clove entry and a secondary Controller.

Q: I had a chat with FUT's yetujey at VCT Convergence and he said he wanted to play against you the most. He got his wish a few weeks ago and even defeated Fnatic. What would you like to tell to him?

Alfajer: It's understandable since it is his first year in VCT EMEA and it's his rookie year. However, he should not forget that the old players are always the best.

Q: The Turkish scene has produced tons of impressive talent over the past few years. What do you think about the future of Turkish Valorant?

Alfajer: Of course, I was joking about yetujey just to clarify *laughs*. Turkey has a lot of talented players in the regional leagues. I think the Turkish Valorant scene has a really good future.

Q: Do you have anything to share with the fans supporting Fnatic?

Alfajer: Thanks for always supporting us. I really appreciate it. Everyone trusted us to qualify for Masters Shanghai and it makes me motivated and hyped. Everyone was always cheering for us even if we lost. Thank you to everyone and see you in Shanghai.

