Valorant fans want Riot Games to implement this simple solution for match throwing

Many Valorant fans have encountered players who intentionally queue to throw a match. Throwing refers to the act of intentionally sabotaging a match for various reasons. Many do it for fun, some do it to rank down in the game in order to face lower-ranked opponents, and others do it to get the Iron Gun Buddy.

Redditor u/SellTheSun recently went online to discuss the issue and came up with an interesting solution. Perhaps players would have one less reason to throw their games if they had all Gun Buddies below their rank available to them.

This would mean that if a player is at the Platinum rank, every Gun Buddy below their rank should be open to them in their collection. An account that opens at the Platinum rank would have Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Iron Gun Buddies already unlocked.

Quite a few Valorant fans were in favor of this solution.

Comment byu/SellTheSun from discussion inVALORANT Expand Post

One player noted that the motivation to throw for Valorant Iron Gun Buddies isn't entirely non-existent. They mentioned how they would completely "rock" an Iron Buddy if they had one themselves.

Comment byu/SellTheSun from discussion inVALORANT Expand Post

Some users also agree that players throw their games for a multitude of reasons. One pointed out that while the proposed solution might work, it would only eliminate a very marginal number of players who throw their games.

Less than 1% of throwers will be solved (Image via Reddit/u/xmpcxmassacre)

Meanwhile, other users denied that throwing was a massive problem. One pointed out that some players throw on their alternate accounts because it is entertaining for them and doesn't harm their rank since their main accounts remain safe. This means u/SellTheSun's solution would achieve very little.

Providing Gun Buddies won't help the case (Image via Reddit/u/young_antisocialite)

One fan noted that the solution would be like applying a bandage on a "stab wound." This means that it would work against some of the people who throw games, but it wouldn't address the bigger issue at hand, which is that players throw due to their own personal reasons, ranging from entertainment to the desire to get a lower rank.

Fan points out why players throw in Valorant (Image via Reddit/u/puzzler007)

Valorant fans to witness Masters Shanghai with 12 teams qualifying

Valorant's Masters Shanghai will kick off on the May 23, 2024, and will have 12 teams playing against each other. So far, Pacific-region teams such as T1, Paper Rex, and Gen. G Esports have qualified for the international event. Teams from other regions are yet to qualify. Each region will have only three teams at the event.

Masters Shanghai tickets are already sold out, which makes sense as this is expected to be the biggest Valorant event China has ever witnessed live.