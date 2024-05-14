Team Heretics' MiniBoo drops out of VCT Masters Shanghai

Team Heretics' MiniBoo will not be taking part in the VCT Masters Shanghai, owing to health issues. The news comes as a shock to fans as the player raked in the maximum kills for Heretics, all maps combined. The star duelist player will be missing out on this tournament but has promised to be back before Valorant Stage 2 tournaments begin.

Let's look at the details concerning this absence and how it will impact Team Heretics moving on to the VCT Masters Shanghai.

MiniBoo misses out on VCT Masters Shanghai citing mental health issues

MiniBoo hasn't been in the best condition as of late, and according to Team Heretics, the star player has shown signs of being exhausted over the past couple of weeks. In their official release, the team stated:

"Some weeks ago we identified that our player Dominykas 'Miniboo' Lukaševičius was starting to show signs of burnout, anxiety, and overall exhaustion."

MiniBoo has mentioned on his official X account how he is all good with no major issues. At the same time, the player mentions how he needs a little break and appreciates how his teammates and Team Heretics' management have responded to his request for absence. He further said:

"Also wanted to mention, that when I told my boys @benjyfishy @WootVL @RieNsfps that I am not going to Shanghai, they all just gave me a hug and said no worries. I will never forget that, because it is very kind and big for me, cause I was scared that I would disappoint my team."

MiniBoo appreciates this gesture from Team Heretics lauding them for being "smart and good people" who understand the importance of health issues. He further urges all young players to always put their own health first. He stressed the fact that "esports will never be more important than your health."

The 18-year-old player went on to mention that he has exams that he needs to finish, and that is the main reason behind this entire issue. He talked about how he would go home and watch the team perform in the VCT Masters Shanghai, and after a little break, would be back streaming and grinding Valorant again.

Team Heretics understands how back-to-back international tournaments in the esports field can be a stressful event, and they prioritized the player's exam and health over everything else.

Despite the timing not being optimal with Shanghai dawning close, Team Heretics would need to make changes to their Valorant roster ahead of the VCT Masters Shanghai to adjust for Dominykas' absence. The organization has not decided on the roster currently and will be communicating it soon before the tournament starts.