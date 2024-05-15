Valorant Holomoku bundle: Everything we know so far

With the release of Valorant’s patch 8.09, the Holomoku bundle is expected to arrive in the title. The developer of the game usually releases various skin bundles for players to customize the look of their weapons. This keeps most of the players entertained while playing Valorant while also increasing the satisfaction from getting kills as the skins tend to offer various sound effects.

The Holomoku bundle is expected to offer various weapon skins including a Vandal and Bulldog. For those curious, this article takes a deep dive and details the upcoming Holomoku bundle in Valorant.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

What is the expected price of the Valorant Holomoku bundle?

As mentioned earlier, the Holomoku bundle is expected to arrive in Valorant with the launch of the 8.09 update. The bundle will likely replace the Mystbloom skin collection on the in-game store page. While the price of the upcoming skin bundle has not been revealed by officials, it will likely be around 5100 VP ($50) as it is expected to be a deluxe bundle. Furthermore, if you want to buy a standalone skin from the bundle, it will likely cost you around 1275 VP ($13-$15).

This article will be updated with the latest information after the developers officially reveal the price of this upcoming bundle.

What skins are expected in the Valorant Holomoku bundle

As per the rumors, the Holomoku weapon cosmetic bundle will feature a total of five skins, including a Melee. Here are the weapon skins that Valoant players can expect from this bundle:

Vandal

Frenzy

Bulldog

Outlaw

Melee

It is still unclear whether the weapon skins will have any color variants, sound effects, and VFX. Judging by the looks, the Vandal and the Melee have a brown wooden aesthetic while boasting a little bit of green. On the other hand, the Outlaw, Bulldog, and Frenzy have a dark and light blue aura around them. Hence, players can expect some color variants for this bundle.

Apart from the weapons, the Melee skin is expected to be named “Kaimana” which means “Diamond”, and can also mean “Power Of The Sea”, a word originating from Hawaii.

