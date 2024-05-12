When does the Valorant Night Market start? (Episode 8 Act 3)

Riot Games has revealed the dates for the next Valorant Night Market, which has become one of the most popular repeating events in the game. It has rightfully earned that reputation as it offers players a chance to grab their favorite skins at a discounted price.

The next edition is will return for Episode 8 Act 3 on May 22, 2024, and will run for three weeks, ending on June 12. This article contains everything you need to know about the Valorant Night Market for Episode 8 Act 3.

Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Night Market starts on May 22, 2024

Valorant worldwide fans will look forward to knowing the start time for the Night Market in their region. A good thing about this regular event is it is launched simultaneously worldwide.

The Valorant Night Market for Episode 8 Act 3 will open for all players at 12:00 am UTC on May 22, 2024. The following are the local times based on the primary servers worldwide:

Los Angeles: 5 pm PT (May 21, 2024)

5 pm PT (May 21, 2024) New York: 8 pm ET (May 21, 2024)

8 pm ET (May 21, 2024) Frankfurt: 2 am CEST (May 22, 2024)

2 am CEST (May 22, 2024) Mumbai: 5:30 am IST (May 22, 2024)

5:30 am IST (May 22, 2024) Seoul and Tokyo: 9 am KST (May 22, 2024)

9 am KST (May 22, 2024) Sydney: 10 am AET (May 22, 2024)

Players must download a small patch to access the Valorant Night Market, following which they can choose from the various skins that will be up for sale.

When does Valorant Night Market for Episode 8 Act 3 end?

Valorant Night Market in-game look (Image via Riot Games || YouTube/Dittozkul)

The Night Market will be available in the game until June 12, 2024, giving players a three-week-long window to purchase skins they like. Interestingly, the Night Market for Episode 8 Act 2 was shorter than the upcoming one.

Can you reroll Valorant Night Market skins?

The Night Market can be accessed from the top-right corner of the game menu in Valorant. Upon clicking on the icon, players will get a set of cards that they can turn over to reveal what skins they can buy. The skins are displayed at discounted prices.

While sometimes the skins players get are worth buying, sometimes the luck is not on the player's side. Unfortunately, Riot Games does not allow the reroll of Valorant Night Market skins. This is something the community has been asking for a long time, but it looks like Riot Games has still not allowed this option.

Despite this discrepancy, the Night Market is one of the most loved events present in the game. With the next Night Market just around the corner, fans will look to add new skins to their collection.

