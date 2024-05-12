All VCT China Team Capsule skins, gun buddies, and more

With the VCT Masters Shanghai nearly at the doorsteps, gear up to support your favorite Chinese team with the VCT China Team Capsules. These capsules were introduced by Riot Games for the community to cherish and add to their collection while showing off their support for their favorite teams in ranked and premier matches. These team capsules are all set to release on May 14/15, 2024 (depending on your residing region).
Following the successful release of VCT capsules a couple of months ago, these unique weapon skins, and gun buddies are being added to the list of this program, completing the 44 VCT teams in total.
This article explores everything the VCT China Team Capsules have to offer, from neat Classic skins to gun buddies and more.
All VCT China Team Capsule skins, including Classic cosmetics, gun buddies, and more
Every VCT China Team capsule contains a unique array of skins, alongside extraordinary cosmetics including gun buddies, and player cards. Each of the skins and cosmetics has its Team logo engraved.
Let's take a look at all the 11 available Chinese teams under the VCT program:
Here are all the items included in the VCT China Team Capsule:
1) EDward Gaming
2) Funplus Phoenix
3) Dragon Ranger Gaming
4) Trace Esports
5) Bilibli Gaming
6) Titan Esports Club
7) JD Gaming
8) Nova Esports
9) Wolves Esports
10) All Gamers
11) TYLOO
That’s all regarding all the VCT China capsules releasing on May 14/ May 15, 2024, depending on your region. Players worldwide can purchase these exceptional skins from the Esports Hub section of Valorant. Players are most likely to spend 2340 VP for these team capsules too.
