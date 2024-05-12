All VCT China Team Capsule skins, gun buddies, and more

With the VCT Masters Shanghai nearly at the doorsteps, gear up to support your favorite Chinese team with the VCT China Team Capsules. These capsules were introduced by Riot Games for the community to cherish and add to their collection while showing off their support for their favorite teams in ranked and premier matches. These team capsules are all set to release on May 14/15, 2024 (depending on your residing region).

Following the successful release of VCT capsules a couple of months ago, these unique weapon skins, and gun buddies are being added to the list of this program, completing the 44 VCT teams in total.

This article explores everything the VCT China Team Capsules have to offer, from neat Classic skins to gun buddies and more.

All VCT China Team Capsule skins, including Classic cosmetics, gun buddies, and more

Every VCT China Team capsule contains a unique array of skins, alongside extraordinary cosmetics including gun buddies, and player cards. Each of the skins and cosmetics has its Team logo engraved.

Let's take a look at all the 11 available Chinese teams under the VCT program:

EDward Gaming

FunPlus Phoenix

Dragon Ranger Gaming

Trace Esports

Bilibli Gaming

Titan Esports Club

JD Gaming

Nova Esports

Wolves Esports

All Gamers

TYLOO

Here are all the items included in the VCT China Team Capsule:

1) EDward Gaming

EDward Gaming Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

2) Funplus Phoenix

FunPlus Phoenix Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

3) Dragon Ranger Gaming

Dragon Ranger Gaming Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

4) Trace Esports

Trace Esports Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

5) Bilibli Gaming

Bilibili Gaming Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

6) Titan Esports Club

Titan Esports Club Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

7) JD Gaming

JD Gaming Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

8) Nova Esports

Nova Esports Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

9) Wolves Esports

Wolves Esports Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

10) All Gamers

All Gamers Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

11) TYLOO

TYLOO Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

That’s all regarding all the VCT China capsules releasing on May 14/ May 15, 2024, depending on your region. Players worldwide can purchase these exceptional skins from the Esports Hub section of Valorant. Players are most likely to spend 2340 VP for these team capsules too.

