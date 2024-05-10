Valorant x Bloodborne fanart leads to community demanding Riot to make Agent skins a reality

Valorant fans are always on the lookout for the addition of new cosmetic extravaganza to the game, and a particular fan art of a user u/Ealya_art who reimagined Cypher as a Bloodborne hunter has received widespread appraisal from the community. Taking to Reddit, the user posted their artwork:

The artwork by the user had depicted Cypher as a brutal vampire hunter from FromSoftware's Bloodborne series, with what seems to be a variant of the Reaver Sheriff in his hands. The trap-wire coin-flip adds a dash of flair to the intel-gathering Moroccan Agent from Valorant. Members of the subreddit were thrilled, to say the least, and one user u/Artaud_Gras commented:

"Holy smokes, that's AMAZING! If Valorant had skins for agents, I would spam Riot's emails everyday to add it to the game hehehe"

Members of the community praising the artwork (Image via Reddit)

Many users, along with u/Istimaethoriel, complimented the OP on their brilliant artwork, which took them more than 30 hours to complete using the ProCreate software from Apple. Cypher mains on the internet were especially thrilled, with one user u/iamjeli responding with:

"As a Cypher main and new FromSoft gamer, this is amazing!"

FromSoftware fans are an extremely loyal and dedicated bunch, and for anyone who's a fan of both the Soulsborne games and Valorant, it's an easy double whammy. One user u/celz9 also mentioned how the theme of this artwork doesn't change the "concept" of the original character.

Conforming with Cypher's lore (Image via Reddit)

As a Cypher main myself, I agree with this sentiment because the idea of a "hunter" Cypher conforms to the ruthless nature of the Agent. The Moroccan Sentinel is quite the brutal one, evident by his voice when he aces:

"Ah, you forget. I've always been a killer."

Other reactions from the community (Image via Reddit)

The consensus from the subreddit was "overwhelmingly positive" by Steam review standards. Comparisons with Van Helsing were also drawn, which is only natural given how Bloodborne has vampires itself.

If you want to use the artwork for personal use, the OP has been benevolent enough to allow for that usage. However, if you are planning on using it on your profile picture or any social media handle, do credit the user u/Eayla_art properly.

Will there be Agent skins in Valorant?

Should Agent skins be there in Valorant? (Image via Reddit)

Agent skins in Valorant can be an interesting addition. However, the feasibility of this cosmetic tier is another thing entirely, as already discussed in the same Reddit post. One user u/Traf- commented:

"As cool as the art is, I hope they never implement skins for agents. If I see a Chamber, I want to instantly recognize him so I know he can teleport away."

Valorant Agents all have different aesthetics, and their corresponding abilities also seem to follow the same color patterns as their overall theme. Adding skins might take that "color-matching" factor away, and can potentially confuse players in the heat of the moment.

Agent skins would also mean possible overhaul to their entire attire if we use Elite Skins from Rainbow Six Siege as reference. User u/OkOkPlayer also makes a valid point where they mention how a Cypher without his hat would be unrecognizable to many.

Riot Engineer has already seen this post (Image via Reddit)

That being said, the post and artwork have already made it to Riot's radar, and a Software Engineer has already applauded the amazing work and concept that has been brought here.

Riot Games is known to commemorate amazing feats by the community, and they recently turned a player's actions into a player card in the current Episode 8 Act 3 battlepass. Keeping that in mind, while Agent skins may be a farfetched concept that requires extensive brainstorming, a memoir from Riot in terms of some other in-game cosmetic is not an improbable scenario.