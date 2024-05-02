"I somehow turned into a Valorant player card": Valorant community surprised as Riot turns epic clip into player card

In a surprising turn of events, a Valorant fan's Reddit clip has made its way to the Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass as a player card titled Radiant Reaction Card. The clip featured user u/skepia_cutie slicing a KAY/O knife with their Oni Katana in an action that seemed to be straight out of an action movie.

After the player card was discovered in the latest Battlepass, u/skepia_cutie posted on Reddit:

"So i woke up to my friend spamming me on discord that i somehow turned into a valorant player card. ngl i kind of thought they were lying and then i found on twitter this thing lol"

The KAY/O knife ability, called ZERO/point, suppresses opposing Agents. It prevents them from using any ability for a brief moment.

You can shoot at the knife to destroy it, but a scenario where you use your melee to slice it mid-air is something that is unheard of.

u/King_Pyjamas, a teammate of Reyna player u/skepia_cutie, had posted their POV on Reddit a year back, and the video garnered quite a lot of attention, including from some Riot devs.

A Riot software engineer, u/RiotCombatCube, had commented:

"You call that a knife? This is a knife!"

Lead Producer of Cosmetic Content at Riot, u/Riot_Preeti, had also seen the post, and many members of the community believe it was one of these employees who had a part in immortalizing this unique animation with a player card.

Members of the Valorant community were enthralled at this latest addition, with some lauding it as "cool as hell." u/bigmajorloser2 commented:

"This ****s cool as hell. I was wondering what was the idea behind this player card."

Another user u/Alyycakes expressed their joy in finding out the origin behind their favorite player card from the Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass:

"Out of all the cards in the BP, this one was my favorite. So, I'm happy I now know what the origin/meaning was behind it, lol. Awesome clip btw!"

This isn't the first time Riot Games has paid homage to a content creator or the community for their hilarious antics. The developer is known to immortalize such unique moments, and this player card adds to existing community-related content, which started with Finest's "Revive Me Jett" voice comms.

Some members of the community, like u/Best_Calendar2307 and others, believe a coveted Riot Gun Buddy for u/skepia_cutie would have also been great.

However, u/skepia_cutie said a player card that immortalizes their moment in the game is so much more than a Gun Buddy, and many members of the community seemed to agree.

How to get the Radiant Reaction Card in Valorant

The Radiant Reaction Card in Valorant comes as part of the Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass and is a free reward in Chapter 5. To get it, you need to log in to the game and keep doing the daily and weekly missions to progress through.

Once you reach Chapter 5, this player card will be a free reward, which all players can have.