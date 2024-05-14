Riot Games released Valorant patch notes 8.09 today, implementing multiple changes to the FPS title. The devs have made upgrades to the US-based Controller, Brimstone. Furthermore, they have promised major changes arriving soon to the game.

Along with updates for Brimstone, the patch also brings multiple bug fixes in the FPS game. This article will cover every change that arrives in the Riot Games title with Valorant patch 8.09.

Valorant patch notes 8.09: All changes coming on May 14, 2024

Agent updates

Brimstone

The devs made changes to Brimstone’s Sky Smoke (E) to ensure that it fully covers the area indicated by the UI when players are placing it. This should ensure that when the outer edge of the targeting UI covers a choke point, the spawned smoke will fully cover that area as well. This change includes a slight increase to the radius of Brimstone’s smoke that should make it match the smoke size of his peers like Omen.

Sky Smoke (E)

Radius increased 410 >>> 415 UI targeting size updated so that the outer edge properly reflects the size of the smoke

Along with this update for the Controller Agent, there were multiple bug fixes made by the devs.

Bug fixes in Valorant patch note 8.09: Crosshair bug fixed

Gameplay Systems

Fixed an issue that resulted in players losing their crosshair profiles. While devs can not recover lost crosshair profile settings, they are sincerely grateful for all the information players have provided to help them reach a swift resolution and will continue to monitor closely. If your newly created crosshair profiles still keep disappearing, please let Player Support know.

Fixed an issue regarding Killed By feed on Combat Reports being incorrect.

Fixed bullet tracers still being visible after being turned off in Settings if the player fires away from the map.

Fixed an issue where the client would freeze after a game ended and would require a client restart to continue.

This was a small Valorant patch note that made minor updates to Brimstone and implemented multiple bug fixes. However, with the devs promising balance changes arriving for all agents soon, it looks like the next update is going to be one of the major ones.

That said, for now, players will have to update their game to the latest Valorant patch 8.09 update to continue enjoying the FPS title.

