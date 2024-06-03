New Valorant map set to be unveiled at VCT Masters Shanghai Showmatch

A brand new Valorant map is set to be unveiled at VCT Masters Shanghai. As announced by @Valorant Esports on X, it will be showcased during a competitive match at the Masters Shanghai finals between Team China and Team International. The map will likely be unveiled in-game at the end of Valorant Episode 8 Act 3, potentially leading up to Episode 9.

Notably, recent leaks have showcased a potential visual of the new Valorant map.

New Valorant map to be revealed at VCT Masters Shanghai finals

The latest Valorant map was leaked earlier this year in March. Redditor u/Impossible_Ad1362 leaked the map on the popular forum. Soon, rumors suggesting the map will go live during or soon after Episode 8 Act 3 began circling the internet.

Now, fans will get to see it in a live match on June 9, 2024. The fixture will be broadcast before the finals commence at 00:00 PDT or 15:00 CST.

Previous leaks suggest that the map could be titled 'Bastion'. The aforementioned Redditor and other leakers shared a thumbnail of the map while allegedly going through the Riot Games database.

Note that Riot Games has yet to address the leaks. It is possible that the leaked visual could be from a TDM match instead.

Regardless, the new Valorant map will likely go live in-game once it is unveiled at VCT Masters Shanghai. The finals are bound to be a thrilling event and so far, the top four teams have been narrowed down.

These include 100 Thieves, Team Heretics, Gen.G, and G2 Esports. 100 Thieves eliminated Paper Rex while Team Heretics vanquished FUT Esports today on June 3, 2024, to reach the top four. Now, the two best teams will fight for the trophy.