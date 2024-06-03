100 Thieves has emerged superior, finishing Paper Rex's run at VCT Masters Shanghai. In its latest matchup on June 3, 2024, the American team secured two maps to clinch the victory away from the VCT Pacific Stage 1 champions. The final map, Icebox, came very close and went into overtime. However, 100T proved their might securing both the overtime rounds in quick succession.

Now, 100 Thieves has secured its spot in the top four teams at VCT Masters Shanghai. The match was certainly not lopsided with PRX, putting up a fight for most of the three-map series. However, some unparalleled clutches from the 100T side kept it at bay.

100 Thieves defeat Paper Rex at VCT Masters Shanghai playoffs

Unfortunately for Paper Rex, this would be their last match at VCT Masters Shanghai 2024. The match meant everything to both teams, as they were looking to secure their first Masters trophy. Regardless, 100 Thieves proved itself to be the better team today. Players like Boostio, Cryo, and bang were instrumental on that last map. However, the whole team, including Asuna and eeiu, put in a lot of effort for the maps to come their way.

Breeze was perhaps the only map where 100T completely dominated its opponents. The Southeast Asian powerhouse, PRX, could only secure five rounds on the very first map. Perhaps Asuna going ballistic helped 100 Thieves secure rounds on the offensive side.

Cryo was instrumental while the plays executed by Boostio and bang also proved to be monumental for the first map to be so incredibly difficult for PRX. However, in the second map, Sunset, Paper Rex made a comeback. PRX left behind their American opponents at a 13-10 scoreline and the score looked promising for them on the final map too. However, it was 100T that had more control of the map towards the final rounds.

Once the overtime was upon both teams, the executions fell in place for 100 Thieves. Cryo opened the defensive half with a massive collateral shot on f0rsakeN and mindfreak right after eliminating Jinggg. Finally, bang closed the round with a remarkable 1v2 clutch.

During their last round at VCT Masters Shanghai, PRX were swarmed by eeiu, bang, and the rest of the team on B site, and were quickly eliminated just as the plant went down. This match has now left Gen.G as the only remaining Pacific representative in Masters Shanghai as Paper Rex returns home without a trophy but after putting up applause-worthy performances.