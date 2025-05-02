When is Valorant Replays coming? Officially revealed

Valorant Replays are finally coming to the popular PvP game, although there's still a handful of months left to the launch. A replay system has been one of the most requested features from the community, with memes and "replays when?" comments on every other post being the usual norm.
A replay system will massively help the community in different ways. They can choose to look at their own and others' performance in previous match VODs to figure out what they did right or wrong. The system can also be a good measure to figure out whether someone is cheating in Valorant.
So, when is Valorant Replays coming? Let's find out.
Valorant Replay will officially launch in 2025
Valorant Replay is set to release in September 2025. Anna Donlon, Valorant's Studio Head at Riot Games, revealed the same on her official X channel. Donlon stated:
"REPLAYS ARE COMING IN SEPTEMBER! Woot! Get your last “replays when?” comments in while you can."
We will likely get to hear more about the details regarding the upcoming system and hopefully a concrete launch date in the upcoming June anniversary Dev Update. Given that it has been a long wait for fans to get their hands on a replay system, they will be glad to hear official confirmation.
Tejo changes coming soon
Donlon also mentioned that Tejo was getting nerfs in Patch 10.09. While she didn't explain in detail what these were, Valorant's X channel posted about it. His Ult Points are getting increased from 8 to 9. The Stealth Drone's cost will be 400 creds (instead of 300) and Special Delivery's 300 creds (instead of 200).
His Guided Salvo will have two charges, with each charge giving one rocket. The first charge will be free, while the second one will cost 150 creds. Its map radius is also being shortened from 55 m map range to 45 m. The ability will also no longer recharge on cooldown.