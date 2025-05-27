5 players to look out for in Valorant Masters Toronto 2025

The countdown to Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 has begun, and the excitement in the community is palpable. Set to take place in the heart of Canada’s most vibrant city, this year’s Masters event promises high-stakes action, global rivalries, and unforgettable moments. With twelve elite teams from across the Americas, EMEA, Pacific, and China battling for a $1,000,000 prize pool, fans can expect top-tier tactical gameplay and individual brilliance on full display.

As always, the spotlight won't just be on the teams, but on the stars who have carried, clutched, and dominated their way to this stage.

From seasoned fraggers to breakout stars, here are five players to keep your eyes on at VCT Masters Toronto.

Valorant Masters Toronto 2025: 5 players to look out for

1) Nathan “leaf” Orf – G2 Esports

G2's leaf is heading into VCT Masters Toronto with a wave of momentum. He was a top player in the VCT Americas 2025 season, not only for his numbers but for playing consistently in key games. He finished with an Average Combat Score (ACS) of 265 against MIBR in the VCT Americas Stage 1 lower bracket final and is currently one of the best players in the region. In high-pressure playoff scenarios, leaf's clutch potential has always shone through.

leaf from G2 could very well be the spark they need in Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 (Image via Riot Games | Flickr)

His synergy with teammates and ability to read the map make him an indispensable asset. As G2 Esports eyes a deep run in Toronto, leaf’s hot form could very well be the spark they need.

2) Kajetan "kaajak" Haremski - Fnatic

Fnatic’s newest Polish sensation, Kajetan "kaajak" Haremski, didn’t just fill the duelist role — he redefined it. After a shaky showing at the Kickoff event, the team rebounded in Stage 1, going on to clinch another EMEA title. At the heart of that resurgence was kaajak’s fearless and flashy playstyle. Whether it was bursting through smokes for first bloods or locking down bomb sites with surgical precision, he was consistently Fnatic’s most impactful player.

kaajak from Fnatic is one of the players to watch out for in Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 (Image via Riot Games | Flickr)

kaajak's aggressive entries were unmatched in the playoffs, especially against heavyweights like Team Heretics. He clinched an Average Combat Score of 268 in the EMEA Stage 1 Finals. His mechanical skill, combined with icy confidence, makes him an incredible asset to Fnatic — and a real threat at VCT Masters Toronto.

3) Maxim “Jemkin” Batorov - Rex Regum Qeon

From fearless duelist to playoff hero, Jemkin has quickly become RRQ’s game-changer. In the Pacific League, he was instrumental in RRQ’s unexpected deep run, going toe-to-toe with titans like Gen.G and Paper Rex. With four MVP awards under his belt in the regional stage, Jemkin combined high-impact fragging with incredible composure in pressure moments.

“Jemkin” from Rex Regum Qeon is a fearless duelist to watch out for in Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 (Image via Riot Games)

His ability to create early-round advantages and close rounds in clutches makes him RRQ’s ace in the hole. As he takes centre stage in Toronto, fans and analysts alike will be watching to see if he can maintain this electric form on the international stage.

4) Arthur "Rarga" Churyumov - Xi Lai Gaming (XLG) Esports

When it comes to raw impact and flair, Arthur "Rarga" Churyumov is a name you can’t ignore. Representing XLG Esports, Rarga has emerged as a standout force in the VCT China 2025 circuit. He capped off Stage 1 finals with an Average Combat Score (ACS) of 252, cementing his place among the region’s elite fraggers.

"Rarga" from XLG Esports is a serious x-factor on the international stage in Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 (Image via Riot Games)

With six MVP titles to his name — the most in the tournament — Rarga consistently delivered match-winning performances, often carrying the momentum of the entire series on his shoulders. His signature agents, Yoru, Jett, and Chamber, reflect his aggressive, high-risk-high-reward style that has left fans and opponents stunned. As VCT Masters Toronto 2025 approaches, expect Rarga to be a serious x-factor on the international stage, ready to turn heads and rewrite expectations.

5) Zachary “zekken” Patrone - Sentinels

When the pressure rises, zekken thrives. Since joining Sentinels, he’s grown into the team’s go-to duelist and primary space creator. Whether it’s pushing site entries or turning the tide in 1v2s, zekken has delivered time and again. In the VCT Americas 2025 playoffs, he not only held his own but outfragged opponents from top teams in both the Upper Final and Grand Final.

zekken from Sentinels could be a game-changing player in Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 (Image via Riot Games | Flickr)

With a current K/D Ratio of 1.26 and Average Damage Per Round (ADR) of 160.1, zekken’s contribution is both tangible and game-changing. Sentinels will be counting on his aggression and intuition as they head into a stacked Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 bracket.

With the Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 stage set and the best of the best converging from around the globe, the spotlight will naturally fall on players who can shift the momentum of a match with a single round. From seasoned veterans to bold new stars, this event promises performances that will shape the narrative of 2025’s competitive season. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual viewer, these five names are definitely worth watching.

