Valorant Masters Toronto 2025: Schedule, qualified teams, prize pool, and more.

The stage is set for the second major Valorant showdown of the year, as Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 is right around the corner. With most teams locking in their spots through intense regional playoffs, fans are gearing up for what promises to be an electrifying tournament.

Notably, 2025 Bangkok champions T1 have failed to qualify, ensuring a new champion will be crowned in Toronto.

In this guide, we break down everything you need to know: the full schedule, all qualified teams, their rosters, the million-dollar prize pool, and where you can tune in to catch the action live.

Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 schedule

Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 officially kicks off on June 7 and runs through to June 22, giving fans over two weeks of non-stop action. The tournament will begin with a Swiss Stage, where most teams must battle their way through a series of matches to advance.

However, three teams — G2 Esports, XLG (XI LAI Gaming), and Rex Regum Qeon — have already secured direct entries into the Playoffs, skipping the Swiss Stage altogether. These squads have earned themselves a major advantage and a bit of breathing room while the rest face the gauntlet.

Europe had a bumpy road this year. Due to unforeseen tech issues during their VCT Playoffs, seeding matches were delayed by a week. Despite the chaos, Team Liquid claimed the final European spot by defeating BBL Esports, finalizing the roster for Valorant Masters Toronto 2025.

Prize pool for Valorant Masters Toronto 2025

At the center of Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 is a $1,000,000 prize pool, as well as pivotal VCT Points that could set a team's trajectory to Champions 2025. Here's the rundown:

1st place : $350,000 + 7 VCT Points

: $350,000 + 7 VCT Points 2nd place : $200,000 + 5 VCT Points

: $200,000 + 5 VCT Points 3rd place : $125,000 + 4 VCT Points

: $125,000 + 4 VCT Points 4th place : $75,000 + 3 VCT Points

: $75,000 + 3 VCT Points 5th–6th : $50,000 + 2 VCT Points

: $50,000 + 2 VCT Points 7th–8th : $35,000

: $35,000 9th–10th : $25,000

: $25,000 11th–12th: $15,000

Even teams finishing in the lower half of the bracket take home a solid check, but the top finishers gain more than money — they earn vital momentum for the rest of the season.

Qualified teams and roster

A total of 12 teams from four regions — EMEA, Americas, China, and Pacific — will battle it out at Valorant Masters Toronto 2025. Here’s the full list:

EMEA

Team Heretics : Boo, benjyfishy, MiniBoo, ReiNs, WoOT

: Boo, benjyfishy, MiniBoo, ReiNs, WoOT Fnatic : Boaster, Alfajer, Chronicle, kaajak, crashies

: Boaster, Alfajer, Chronicle, kaajak, crashies Team Liquid: nAts, keiko, kamo, paTiTek, SerialKiller

Americas

G2 Esports : JonahP, trent, valyn, leaf, Jawgemo

: JonahP, trent, valyn, leaf, Jawgemo mibr : artziN, xenom, cortezia, asapas, Verno

: artziN, xenom, cortezia, asapas, Verno Sentinels: zekken, johnqt, zellsis, bang, N4RRATE

China

XI LAI Gaming : Rarga, happywei, YoU, coconut, Viva

: Rarga, happywei, YoU, coconut, Viva Bilibili Gaming : whyzy, Knight, Levius, nephh, rushia

: whyzy, Knight, Levius, nephh, rushia Wolves Esports: Spring, yuicaw, SiuFatBB, Lysoar, juicy

Pacific

Rex Regum Qeon : xffero, Jemkin, monyet, Kushy, crazyguy

: xffero, Jemkin, monyet, Kushy, crazyguy Gen.G Esports : t3xture, Karon, Munchkin, Ash, Foxy9

: t3xture, Karon, Munchkin, Ash, Foxy9 Paper Rex: d4v41, f0rsakeN, something, Jinggg, PatMen

The diversity of teams and talent ensures that Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 will feature a wide array of playstyles and strategies, making every match a must-watch.

Where to watch the action

Catch every match of Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 live on Riot’s official Valorant Twitch channel. Streaming will be available throughout the tournament days, with professional commentary and on-the-ground coverage.

In addition, co-streamers will likely be granted permission to host watch parties. Though the full list of creators hasn’t been revealed yet, expect major names like tarik and Kameto to join in. Riot is expected to release the full co-streamer list closer to the event.

