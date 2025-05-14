Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2: Prize Pool, teams, and more

The Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2 is set to ignite the South Asian esports scene again as eight of the region’s top teams gear up to compete for supremacy, a massive ₹29 lakh prize pool, and crucial Challenger Points. Organized by NODWIN Gaming in partnership with Riot Games, this high-stakes tournament is the second of three pivotal splits leading up to VCT Ascension Pacific 2025. This competition promises three weeks of thrilling action from May 16 onwards.

Ad

After the roaring success of Split 1, which racked up over 10 million views, Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2 is poised to raise the bar with more intense rivalries, emerging talents, and high-octane matches. Only the top three teams from this stage will qualify for the LAN Finals, bringing them a step closer to regional dominance and VCT Ascension dreams.

Read on to learn about the prize pool, participating teams, and more about this event.

Ad

Trending

Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2: Price Pool

The stakes at Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2 go far beyond just bragging rights — with a whopping ₹29 lakh prize pool on the line, every team has something to fight for. Whether it’s about chasing the championship or proving their mettle, there’s a reward waiting at every level. Here's how the prize money breaks down:

Winner : ₹12,15,000

: ₹12,15,000 Runner up : ₹6,48,000

: ₹6,48,000 Third place : ₹4,45,500

: ₹4,45,500 Fourth place : ₹2,43,000

: ₹2,43,000 Fifth and Sixth place : ₹1,21,500 each

: ₹1,21,500 each Seventh and Eighth place: ₹81,000 each.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Valorant patch 10.09 notes

All teams in Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2

Eight elite teams will be contesting in Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2. Here are all the participating teams and their rosters:

Velocity Gaming

Russ

Lightningfast

SkRossi

Damaraa

Madelyn

SynX

GodspeedxD (Coach)

Revenant XSpark

Antidote

Rawful

DEATHMAKER

Azys

Georgyy

Venka

Gobz (Coach)

Reckoning Esports

Paradox

Deadly10

Trickyy

Bgg

Moner

Garv

Mojo

Inthra (Coach)

GE Academy

Kibojn

r1seN

Envy2k

LilBOii

Yuvi

SmokeA

aRubyz (Coach)

S8UL

Hellff

k1ngkappa

miz

techno

HYBR1DD

Hoax

HellrangeR

DotExe Esports

RvK

Makaveli

Trinity

deecee

Kohli

TERMI

Sanak

AYAN (Coach)

Asterisk

Ad

Bullet

YaSH

haert

Rinsat

Enzyy

Homeboy

PRIME

Sieh (Coach)

XO IND

DOXZ3RRR

tryst

ScaR

Marcai

RozsteR

GauRanG

darksoul (Coach)

Also read: Who is Mary? Valorant's new character explored

Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2 schedule

The Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 will start on May 16, 2025. However, the schedule of the first matches is known so far. We will keep you updated as soon as the latest schedules drop.

Here is what you must know about the opening matches of Split 2:

Ad

May16, 2025

3.00 PM: Velocity Gaming vs Asterisk

6.00 PM: Reckoning Esports vs GE Academy

May 17, 2025

3.00 PM: Revenant x Spark vs XO IND

6.00 PM: DotExe Esports vs S8UL Esports (BO3)

These matchups reflect the diverse talent across the region, from seasoned veterans like Velocity Gaming to rising stars like GE Academy. Every team enters with something to prove, and fans can expect nothing short of thrilling tactical gameplay and clutch moments.

Where to watch the action

Fans can catch every nail-biting moment of Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2 live on multiple platforms. NODWIN Gaming is ensuring a broad reach to cater to viewers across the region:

Ad

Twitch : Nodwin Gaming SA

: Nodwin Gaming SA Facebook : Nodwin Gaming

: Nodwin Gaming YouTube: Nodwin Gaming SA, Nodwin Gaming, VALORANT India & South Asia

Expand Tweet

Ad

With professional commentary, expert analysis, and an electrifying atmosphere, the streams aim to bring the LAN energy to digital screens.

Also read: Valorant Mobile device requirements reportedly out

That covers everything you must know about the Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2.

Read other articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More