Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2: Prize Pool, teams, and more

The Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2 is set to ignite the South Asian esports scene again as eight of the region’s top teams gear up to compete for supremacy, a massive ₹29 lakh prize pool, and crucial Challenger Points. Organized by NODWIN Gaming in partnership with Riot Games, this high-stakes tournament is the second of three pivotal splits leading up to VCT Ascension Pacific 2025. This competition promises three weeks of thrilling action from May 16 onwards.
After the roaring success of Split 1, which racked up over 10 million views, Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2 is poised to raise the bar with more intense rivalries, emerging talents, and high-octane matches. Only the top three teams from this stage will qualify for the LAN Finals, bringing them a step closer to regional dominance and VCT Ascension dreams.
Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2: Price Pool
The stakes at Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2 go far beyond just bragging rights — with a whopping ₹29 lakh prize pool on the line, every team has something to fight for. Whether it’s about chasing the championship or proving their mettle, there’s a reward waiting at every level. Here's how the prize money breaks down:
- Winner: ₹12,15,000
- Runner up: ₹6,48,000
- Third place: ₹4,45,500
- Fourth place: ₹2,43,000
- Fifth and Sixth place: ₹1,21,500 each
- Seventh and Eighth place: ₹81,000 each.
All teams in Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2
Eight elite teams will be contesting in Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2. Here are all the participating teams and their rosters:
Velocity Gaming
- Russ
- Lightningfast
- SkRossi
- Damaraa
- Madelyn
- SynX
- GodspeedxD (Coach)
Revenant XSpark
- Antidote
- Rawful
- DEATHMAKER
- Azys
- Georgyy
- Venka
- Gobz (Coach)
Reckoning Esports
- Paradox
- Deadly10
- Trickyy
- Bgg
- Moner
- Garv
- Mojo
- Inthra (Coach)
GE Academy
- Kibojn
- r1seN
- Envy2k
- LilBOii
- Yuvi
- SmokeA
- aRubyz (Coach)
S8UL
- Hellff
- k1ngkappa
- miz
- techno
- HYBR1DD
- Hoax
- HellrangeR
DotExe Esports
- RvK
- Makaveli
- Trinity
- deecee
- Kohli
- TERMI
- Sanak
- AYAN (Coach)
Asterisk
- Bullet
- YaSH
- haert
- Rinsat
- Enzyy
- Homeboy
- PRIME
- Sieh (Coach)
XO IND
- DOXZ3RRR
- tryst
- ScaR
- Marcai
- RozsteR
- GauRanG
- darksoul (Coach)
Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2 schedule
The Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 will start on May 16, 2025. However, the schedule of the first matches is known so far. We will keep you updated as soon as the latest schedules drop.
Here is what you must know about the opening matches of Split 2:
May16, 2025
- 3.00 PM: Velocity Gaming vs Asterisk
- 6.00 PM: Reckoning Esports vs GE Academy
May 17, 2025
- 3.00 PM: Revenant x Spark vs XO IND
- 6.00 PM: DotExe Esports vs S8UL Esports (BO3)
These matchups reflect the diverse talent across the region, from seasoned veterans like Velocity Gaming to rising stars like GE Academy. Every team enters with something to prove, and fans can expect nothing short of thrilling tactical gameplay and clutch moments.
Where to watch the action
Fans can catch every nail-biting moment of Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2 live on multiple platforms. NODWIN Gaming is ensuring a broad reach to cater to viewers across the region:
- Twitch: Nodwin Gaming SA
- Facebook: Nodwin Gaming
- YouTube: Nodwin Gaming SA, Nodwin Gaming, VALORANT India & South Asia
With professional commentary, expert analysis, and an electrifying atmosphere, the streams aim to bring the LAN energy to digital screens.
