Valorant patch 10.09 notes: Tejo and Breach nerfs, bug fixes, and more

Valorant patch 10.09 notes have been released. This is the second update of Season 25 Act 2, and will be deployed in the Americas on May 13, 2025, and in the rest of the world on May 14. It brings massive changes to Tejo, the latest Initiator Agent. It also nerfs Breach slightly.

This article covers everything mentioned in Valorant patch 10.09 notes.

Valorant patch 10.09 notes: Changes for all platforms

Valorant patch 10.09 notes summary

Agent updates

Tejo

Developer comments: "We hear you. And we agree that Tejo has been overperforming in some factors. We're constantly monitoring the state of our Agents and feel that Tejo's rockets have led to higher frequency of unhealthy game states, such as Tejo's repeated usage of his rockets being able to swing rounds without sacrificing as much compared to other Initiators. We want to maintain Guided Salvo as an ability that is very powerful and reliable at clearing space, but increase the commitment so that wasted or uninformed casts are less free, and so opponents have room to iterate and try different things round-over-round. We feel that reliable map-targeted flush is a powerful enough tool to warrant not having a cooldown. Additionally, we felt that Tejo's economy could use rebalancing given the strength of Stealth Drone"

Guided Salvo

Developer comments: "We've changed the Guided Salvo to be more flexible but have adopted the no recharge model (like on Skye) to maintain the power of the rockets while also increasing cost per cast. We've also reduced the ability to easily stall across the map in a handful of scenarios we felt wasn't healthy."

Cost: 150

150 Grants a free charge on round start.

Each individual rocket used will consume 1 charge.

The cooldown has been removed.

Map Targeting Range decreased from 55 m to 45 m.

Stealth Drone

Cost: 300 >>> 400

Special Delivery

Cost: 300 >>> 200

Armageddon

We're raising the cost to put it in line with other ultimates that are in a similar power profile.

Ult points increased from 8 to 9.

Breach

Developer comments: "Breach's Fault Line has felt below our counterplay bar for abilities. We want to increase the amount of situations where you could get out of Breach's stun if you aren't completely in the center."

Fault Line

Time until Fault Line detonates after its cast increased from 1 second >>> 1.2 seconds.

General updates

Gifting

Due to popular demand, we are increasing the limit of gifts you can send to your friends from 5 to 10 gifts per day starting May 15. This change is going live when our Give Back // V25 Collection hits the Featured Store—so every gift from this bundle you send to a friend is also a gift to charity.

Modes updates

Swiftplay

Developer comments: "Maximum ultimate point costs have gone up since Swiftplay launched, making it harder for some Agents to reach their ultimates. We've adjusted starting ultimate points to give you a better shot at using their ultimates within a half. This change is part of a broader Swiftplay update to scale starting ult points based on ultimate cost."

Breach - Rolling Thunder starting points 2 >>> 3

starting points 2 >>> 3 Killjoy - Lockdown starting points 2 >>> 3

starting points 2 >>> 3 Viper - Viper's Pit starting points 2 >>> 3

Bug fixes

Cosmetics

In Patch 10.08, we fixed a visual bug that was found in the Bolt skinline that caused the skins to glow brighter than intended after equipping and inspecting the Bolt Flex.

We initially thought this bug could cause potential issues for photosensitive players. But after conducting extensive photosensitivity testing, we've concluded that there is no substantial risk. So, we've decided to revert that bug fix and leave it as an Easter egg.

Fixed a bug where Kill Banners for certain skins (Oni, Evori Dreamwings, EX.O, Prelude to Chaos, Mystbloom, and more) were appearing smaller than normal after the first kill.

Known issues

Cosmetics

We're aware of a bug with the Bolt skinline that is causing the skins to glow far brighter than normal.

This is separate from the previous Bolt bug that was found, fixed, and reverted in this patch. This new bug causes Bolt skins to glow at an unacceptable brightness which could cause issues for photosensitive players and also affect competitive integrity.

We will be fixing this bug with patch 10.11.

Agents

We're aware of an issue where Omen can enter his smoke targeting mode for Dark Cover, allowing dead allies to be able to see through Viper's Pit or other nearsight effects

We will be fixing this bug with patch 10.10.

That covers all the details mentioned in the Valorant patch 10.09 notes.

