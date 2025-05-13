Who is Mary? Valorant's new character explored

Riot Games has introduced its latest Valorant character, Mary Adeymi. If the name sounds familiar, it's because it is. Mary is Phoenix's talented younger sister who was hinted at in-game in Valorant patch 10.07. Now, the developers have officially addressed her existence in a new video posted via the official Valorant X handle on May 13, 2025.

This article will go over Mary and her connection with Phoenix as the new character slowly comes to light in the game.

Meet Mary Adeymi, the brand new character in Valorant's lore

To be clear, Mary is not an upcoming Agent in Valorant, and according to Riot Games' Senior Creative Director David Nottingham, she's not going to be a playable character as of now. However, she will likely unlock new lore and give us insight into Phoenix's past.

David Nottingham started the video by addressing that Phoenix was a bit off in the game in recent history. The Senior Creative Director noted:

"Through Jamie's attempts to reconnect with Mary, we will uncover pieces of his past life before he became an Agent. Information that might confirm or debunk your favorite Agent theories."

According to Nottingham, taking a step back into Phoenix's past can help uncover the secrets of his present struggles by exploring his memories of the past. Fans will likely find out more about Mary in the near future in Season 2025. This is hinted at by Nottingham, who noted that the character may just play a significant role soon.

It was also mentioned that Mary and her talents may take the spotlight just like Phoenix, as the trait runs in the Adeymi family. In Valorant patch 10.07, an email message can be found in the Range's hidden area. It reads:

"Your external communications request to M. Adeymi is APPROVED. Communications are subjected to security monitoring. For more information on how your personal data is kept private, contact Cypher."

This message also makes it clear that the rest of the team may just be aware of Phoenix's connection to his sister and his attempts to reconnect to his roots. Since Cypher keeps an eye on all communication, it's likely that he, too, knows about Mary, along with the rest of the team.

