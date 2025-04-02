Valorant: 5 major changes with Patch 10.06

Valorant Patch 10.06 includes significant updates that will reshape the game's dynamics. Riot Games continues to fine-tune the competitive landscape with this latest Patch, making targeted changes to agent abilities and overall gameplay balance. With each update, the goal remains the same: to provide a fair and entertaining experience for players of all skill levels.

Whether you're a committed KAY/O main or someone who frequently faces Yoru and Vyse in matches, these adjustments will undoubtedly have an impact on your playstyle. Furthermore, technical upgrades optimize map performance, resulting in smoother gaming.

This article is all about the major changes that arrived with the Valorant Patch 10.06 update.

5 major updates with Valorant Patch 10.06

This Patch update brings notable buffs to KAY/O, nerfs to Yoru and Vyse, and adjustments to map performance. These changes aim to balance agent abilities and enhance gameplay strategies:

1) KAY/O’s enhanced FLASH/DRIVE ability

KAY/O receives substantial improvements to his FLASH/DRIVE ability:

Bounce flash mechanic : Upon bouncing, flashes now initiate a 0.8-second windup before detonating. This windup is accompanied by distinct audio and visual cues, providing clearer signals to players.

: Upon bouncing, flashes now before detonating. This windup is accompanied by distinct audio and visual cues, providing clearer signals to players. Underhand flash duration : The maximum duration of underhand flashes has been increased from 1.25 seconds to 4.5 seconds , offering KAY/O mains more effective crowd control options.

: The maximum duration of underhand flashes has been increased from , offering KAY/O mains more effective crowd control options. Voice line range and minimap indicator: The range for KAY/O's 'flashing' voice line has been extended from 20 meters to 50 meters. Additionally, a new minimap indicator has been added for teammates, enhancing communication and coordination during engagements.

KAY/O flashes buff in Valorant Patch 10.06 update (Image via Riot Games)

2) KAY/O’s NULL/cmd ultimate buff

KAY/O's ultimate ability, NULL/cmd, has undergone a significant enhancement:

Ally resurrection time: The time required to get resurrected by an ally has been reduced from 3 seconds to 1.5 seconds. This change allows for quicker revives in critical situations, potentially altering the outcome of rounds.

KAY/O ult resurrection time buff in Valorant Patch 10.06 update (Image via Riot Games)

3) Yoru’s Fakeout ability cost adjustment

Yoru's Fakeout ability cost has been adjusted to balance its effectiveness:

Increased cost: The cost of Fakeout has doubled from 100 credits to 200 credits. This adjustment aims to reduce the frequency of its use, encouraging players to be more strategic with their deployment of decoys.

Yoru's Fakeout ability cost adjustment in Valorant Patch 10.06 update (Image via Riot Games)

4) Vyse’s Razorvine and Shear duration adjustment

Vyse experiences nerfs to her area-denial tools:

Razorvine duration : The duration after activation has been decreased from 10 seconds to 7 seconds .

: The duration after activation has been to . Shear duration: The duration after activation has been reduced from 8 seconds to 6 seconds. These changes are intended to limit Vyse's control over the battlefield, requiring players to time their abilities more judiciously.

Vyse's ability adjustment in the Valorant Patch 10.06 update (Image via Riot Games)

5) Performance optimization for the Sunset map

The developers have implemented performance optimizations for the Sunset map to enhance gameplay smoothness:

CPU performance boost : Technical refinements have been made to reduce the number of map-specific objects that update each frame, easing the load on the CPU .

: Technical refinements have been made to reduce the that update each frame, . Improved stability: These optimizations result in a more consistent frame rate and a smoother experience for players, particularly on lower-end systems.

Sunset performance optimization in the Valorant Patch 10.06 update (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant Patch 10.06 delivers impactful adjustments poised to influence agent selection and team strategies. The buffs to KAY/O enhance his utility, while the nerfs to Yoru and Vyse aim to balance their dominance in matches. Additionally, the performance improvements on the Sunset map contribute to a more seamless gameplay experience.

With each update, Riot Games strives to refine the tactical shooter experience, ensuring players can engage in fair, competitive, and fluid gameplay. As the meta shifts with these changes, adapting strategies and mastering new agent dynamics will be key to staying ahead in Valorant.

