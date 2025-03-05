Valorant Byteshift skin collection: Price, release date, variants, and more

The new Valorant Byteshift skin collection will be one of the three skin lines featured in the upcoming Season 25 Act 2 Battlepass. Since the collection is a part of the Battlepass, it will be released with the upcoming patch 10.04, which is set to arrive on March 5 or March 6, 2025, depending on your region.

This article will shed light on the details of the Byteshift skin collection.

How much will the Byteshift skinline cost in Valorant?

The Byteshift skinline for Riot's character-based tactical shooter will be included in the Battlepass for Season 25 Act 2. This means that players must pay a one-time charge of 1,000 VP to obtain the pass, and then earn XP to unlock additional rewards.

You can also choose to spend more VP to get the rewards rather than playing numerous games to unlock the skins with XP. However, this will be a fairly costly trade.

At the present rate, 1,000 VP costs around $10, or the comparable regional pricing tier.

When will Valorant's Byteshift collection come out?

The Byteshift collection will be available as soon as Season 25 Act 2 goes live. It will start on March 5, or 6, 2025, depending on your region.

What are the weapon skins available in Valorant's Byteshift skinline?

The following weapons will be part of this skin collection:

Ghost (free)

Judge

Outlaw

Vandal

Melee (Knife)

The collection will also include a spray, player card, and a gun buddy.

Also read: Season 25 Act 2 start date and time for all regions.

Does the Byteshift skinline have variants?

Yes, the Byteshift collection has three variants to offer:

Purple

Red

Yellow

You can change the color of each skin by spending Radianite Points.

The other skin collections available in the Season 25 Act 2 Battlepass are the Doom Wings and Refractrix Collection. Additionally, the latest Act will also introduce a new Duelist Agent called Waylay.

Also read: 5 best maps to play Waylay in

