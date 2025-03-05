  • home icon
Valorant Season 25 Act 2 start date and time for all regions

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Mar 05, 2025 09:22 GMT
Valorant Season 25 Act 2 start date and time
This article provides the Valorant Season 25 Act 2 start date and time for all regions (Image via Riot Games)

Knowing the Valorant Season 25 Act 2 start date and time will help players jump into action as soon as the update is out in their respective regions. It is set to go live on March 5, 2025 in North and South America, while players in Asia, Europe, and other parts of the world must wait until March 6, 2025. All Valorant Patch 10.04 changes will go live with this update as will other cosmetic changes.

This article covers everything you need to know about the Valorant Season 25 Act 2 start date and time.

When does Valorant Season 25 Act 2 start in all regions?

Valorant Season 25 Act 2 starts at 6 am PST on March 5, 2025, in American servers. In Asia, this phase starts at 1 pm PST on March 5, 2025, and in Europe at 8 pm PST on the same day.

Here is a breakdown of the regional start timings for S25A2 of Riot Games' tactical shooter:

  • US (West): 6 am PT (March 5, 2025)
  • US (East): 9 am ET (March 5, 2025)
  • Brazil: 10 am UTC-3 (March 5, 2025)
  • UK: 4 am GMT (March 6, 2025)
  • Europe (Paris, Berlin, etc.): 5 am CET (March 6, 2025)
  • India: 2:30 am IST (March 6, 2025)
  • China (Beijing): 5 am CST (March 6, 2025) [tentative]
  • Korea and Japan: 6 am KST/JST (March 6, 2025)

During the timings mentioned above, the servers will be taken down for maintenance, marking the beginning of S25A2. Once this is over – in approximately two to hour hours – you can download the update and enjoy all the new additions to the game.

What to expect from Valorant Season 25 Act 2

Once Valorant Season 25 Act 2 starts in your region, you'll have access to the new Duelist Agent, Waylay. Meanwhile, old Agents like Deadlock, Tejo, Iso, and Clove have received significant changes.

This phase will also mark the beginning of a new Battlepass containing the Byteshift, Doom Wing, and Refractrix collections. A day after, on March 6, 2025, in the Americas and March 7, 2025, in other parts of the world, the CYRAX skin collection will also go live.

Ascent and Icebox will replace Bind and Abyss in the competitive and Deathmatch map pool. This season will end on April 30, 2025.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
