Valorant Codapay Truemoney Wallet Error: Is the service currently down?

Valorant Codapay Truemoney Wallet is down on March 18, 2025, (March 19 for some regions) as of this writing. The payment method is reportedly undergoing a maintenance check and therefore will remain out of service for an unspecified period.

Riot Games developers have not officially issued a separate statement detailing the maintenance process or providing a timeline.

Valorant Codapay Truemoney Wallet service goes down for maintenance

Valorant Codapay Wallet goes down temporarily (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)

The Valorant Codapay Truemoney Wallet service is used by millions of players spread across various regions, especially, in Southeast Asia. Therefore, players in this region are likely to see a text message on their home screen indicating that the service is undergoing maintenance. The message provided by Riot Games in Valorant reads:

"Codapay Truemoney Wallet is currently performing a maintenance. Codapay Truemoney Wallet purchases will not work until the completion of this maintenance."

There is no way to tell when the maintenance check will be finished. Players who prefer this payment method must wait until it's back up and running or purchase Valorant Points or Radianite through other payment gateways.

In the same message, Riot Games alerted players that the Xbox Game Pass Services are currently down as well. Game Pass subscribers enjoy several benefits such as exclusive rewards, day-one access to new Agents, and more. However, according to the in-game message, these benefits will become unavailable for players for a short duration of time.

Overall, the Valorant Codapay Truemoney Wallet and Game Pass downtime have been triggered together. A small patch may be released later with the issues fixed.

