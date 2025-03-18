Valorant: Are Xbox Game Pass services currently down?

Valorant Xbox Game Pass services are currently down on March 17 or 18, 2025, depending on your region, at the time of writing. Generally, Xbox Game Pass owners get several interesting benefits, including exclusive in-game content and Day One access to newly released Agents, such as Waylay. However, gamers may lose access to these momentarily.

Ad

According to an in-game message, Xbox Game Pass Services are experiencing some issues. This article explores more.

Valorant Xbox Game Pass services are experiencing downtime

On March 17, 2025, at around 11:30 am PT, a text message appeared on the Valorant home screen, suggesting Xbox Game Pass services may remain down for some time. This prevents players from claiming benefits provided by the pass; however, the issue is currently being looked into and should be resolved soon.

Ad

Trending

An in-game message on the home screen (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)

Here is what the message states:

Ad

"Subscribers may experience a loss of benefits while we investigate an issue with our Game Pass integration."

The message did not provide a clear timeline on how long it could take to be resolved. Furthermore, Riot Games has not addressed the integration issue on any of its official channels. Therefore, it is safe to assume this is short-lived and will be sorted out soon.

The message also suggests that the Codapay TrueMoney Wallet available in some regions is undergoing a maintenance check. During this period, the payment method will not be functional. Thus, players will not be able to use it to purchase VP or Radianite Points. As a result, those trying to buy accessories or skins could be affected.

Ad

However, other possible payment gateways are functional and can be used until Codapay is back up and running.

Read more Valorant-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback