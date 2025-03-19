"There a limit on rollback?" Fans react to Valorant Ranked Rollbacks having limited functionality

Valorant Ranked Rollbacks were released with the patch 10.05 update on March 18, 2025. Essentially, the feature refunds any RR you lose in matches against cheaters. However, there is a per-act cap on the number of refunds allowed, though Riot Games has not disclosed the exact limit.

Ad

To receive a refund, you must participate in one Competitive match within a week of losing RR to a confirmed cheater. However, you must play this match before the current Act ends. If you wait until the next Act, the refund will no longer be granted.

The refunded RR will be reflected in your End of Game summary screen regardless of whether you win or lose.

The rules surrounding RR refunds prompted X user @0tsmol to question the overall structure of the system. They wrote in response to the official X post about the Valorant patch 10.05 update:

Ad

Trending

"There a limit on rollback???"

Fan reacts to Ranked Rollbacks in Valorant (Image via @0tsmol/X/Riot Games)

Expand Tweet

Ad

@android_ivy raised concerns that some players might encounter cheaters who are not detected within a week. They also accused Riot Games of concealing the 'cheater problem' in the game, claiming they had witnessed multiple hackers going undetected for months by Riot Vanguard:

"LMFAO a one week window? You guys are trying so hard to hide the cheating problem. Why would it not be an infinite window? I’ve seen multiple colorbotters on my team and they go months without getting banned."

Ad

Meanwhile, @Kinsi55 highlighted that players may run into face multiple cheaters over the course of a week or an entire Act. For this reason, they argued that having a cap on the RR refunds didn’t seem logical:

"How is there a Cap for how much RR you can get back - "Oh my bad for losing to cheaters more than you deem OK" ???"

Ad

On the other hand, @DSI35 expressed appreciation for Riot Games’ introduction of the Valorant Ranked Rollbacks. The user encouraged others to accept the new feature with grace rather than criticism.

Expand Tweet

Ad

@houte_n simply stated that the Ranked Rollbacks are something Valorant players have needed for a while.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Valorant Ranked Rollbacks explained

Valorant Patch 10.05 (Image via Riot Games)

The Valorant Ranked Rollbacks apply to players who lose matches to cheaters. Since such matches are played on uneven playing fields, refunds are issued to the team opposite the cheaters. However, this only applies if the cheater is detected within one week of the match.

A pop-up notification will inform players of the exact amount of RR to be refunded. To claim the refund, players must play one Competitive match after receiving the notification.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback