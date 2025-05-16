Valorant Give Back bundle 2025: Price, release date, skins, and more

The Valorant Give Back bundle 2025 has officially returned, bringing with it a fresh set of fan-favorite skins and a meaningful way to give back. With its release on May 15, 2025, Riot Games continues its commitment to community impact — 50% of proceeds from the weapon skins and 100% of accessory sales go directly to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, a nonprofit initiative that supports systemic change in education, opportunity, sustainability, and civic engagement.

This article takes a look at the Valorant Give Back bundle 2025's price, release date, and more.

Featured skins in the Valorant Give Back bundle 2025

The Valorant Give Back bundle 2025 has a striking mix of popular skins. While previous editions let fans vote for their favorite skins, the 2025 edition made selections without community polling.

The selected skins represent some of the most iconic looks in Valorant's cosmetic lineup:

Cryostasis Vandal

Xerofang Ghost

Recon Phantom

Prime Classic

Valiant Hero Operator

Each weapon skin is also available individually for 1,775 VP.

Player Cards and Gun Buddy in the Valorant Give Back bundle 2025

The Valorant Give Back bundle 2025 isn’t just about weapon skins; it also includes accessories. This year’s Gun Buddy, Player Card, and Spray are all themed around a symbolic handshake between Waylay and Phoenix.

Like the weapon skins, these accessories can be bought individually. Here are their individual costs:

Give Back 2025 Buddy: 975 VP

Give Back 2025 Card: 775 VP

Give Back 2025 Spray: 675 VP

This year’s Gun Buddy is themed around a symbolic handshake (Image via Riot Games)

Bundle price

The Give Back bundle 2025 costs 6,975 VP. If you purchase the whole set or just the item that you love, your purchase goes to support the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, a nonprofit cause that benefits communities around the world.

Bundle release and end dates

The Give Back bundle 2025 launched on May 15, 2025, and will be live in the in-game store until May 30, 2025. In addition to enabling players to get premium cosmetics, it also provides them with the opportunity to leave a lasting difference through the Riot Games Social Impact Fund.

