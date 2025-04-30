Valorant Divergence skin: Release date, weapons, and expected price

The Valorant Divergence skin is the next bundle to be released by Riot Games on May 1/2, 2025, depending on the part of the world you reside in. It is themed after Viktor and his eventual transformation into The Herald using Hextech and Shimmer innovations.

This article covers everything you need to know about the Divergence skin collection in Valorant.

When does the Valorant Divergence skin collection release?

The Divergence bundle will go live in the in-game store on May 1, 2025, in North and South America. Players on Asian, African, European, and other servers will get the skins on May 2, 2025. Here's a region-wise breakdown of the release date and time for the Divergence skins:

US (West): 6:00 am PDT (April 1, 2025)

6:00 am PDT (April 1, 2025) US (East): 9:00 am EDT (April 1, 2025)

9:00 am EDT (April 1, 2025) Brazil: 10:00 am UTC-3 (May 1, 2025)

10:00 am UTC-3 (May 1, 2025) UK: 4:00 am BST (May 2, 2025)

4:00 am BST (May 2, 2025) Europe (Paris, Berlin, etc.): 5:00 am CEST (May 2, 2025)

5:00 am CEST (May 2, 2025) India: 2:30 am IST (May 2, 2025)

2:30 am IST (May 2, 2025) China (Beijing): 5:00 am CST (May 2, 2025) [tentative]

5:00 am CST (May 2, 2025) [tentative] Korea and Japan: 6:00 am KST/JST (May 2, 2025)

This is one day after Season 25 Act 3 goes live in all the regions.

What weapons will be included in the Divergence collection in Valorant?

The Hextech-themed collection will feature the following skins:

Vandal

Operator

Judge

Classic

Scythe (Melee)

How much will the Divergent bundle in Valorant cost?

Preview clips shared by streamers have shown us that the collection will be part of the Exclusive tier of skins. This puts each gun in the collection in the 2,175 - 2,675 VP range when purchased individually. The melee will cost between 4,350 and 5,350 VP, going by past trends.

When purchased together, the bundle will cost between 8,700 and 10,700 VP. In this case, you will get the melee for free. Additionally, there will be player cards, gun buddies, and a sticker included with the package. These peripheral cosmetics can also be purchased separately.

Valorant Divergence skin collection: Variants and finisher

The collection does have animations and sound effects included. After purchasing the base level, you can upgrade each gun four times, with each upgrade costing 10 Radianite Points. The unlock levels are:

Base variant (unlocked by default)

Level 2 - Sound effects

Level 3 - Transformation

Level 4 - Finisher

The finisher changes the way the world looks, much like the final stages of Viktor's experiments were portrayed in the Netflix series Arcane.

In other news, check out the details of the Valorant patch 10.08 notes.

