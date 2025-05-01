Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 : All Battlepass tiers and rewards

The Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 Battlepass appeared in-game on April 30 or May 1, 2025, depending on your region. The new battlepass features skinlines such as Solarex and Tacti-Treat, among others. Of these two, the former happens to have interesting variants in the game. Apart from that, the usual Radianite Points, Player Cards, and Buddies from the bundles are also available.
This article will go over all the rewards from the Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 Battlepass tier by tier.
Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 Battlepass: All tiers and rewards
As mentioned, the upcoming Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 Battlepass will introduce a series of new skinlines, such as Spellbound skins, Solarex, and Tacti-Treat. The skins can be found on different guns, such as Odin, Guardian, and Frenzy. The melee weapon from the Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 battle pass is known as the Solarex Relic. Here are all the rewards from the tiers of the battle pass.
Tier 1-5 rewards
Premium
- Spellbound Frenzy
- Spellbound Buddy
- 10 Radianite Points
- First Duel Card
- Solarex Odin
Free
- You Wanna Play? Card
- 5th Title
Tier 6-10 rewards
Premium
- Wingman for the Win Spray
- Vyse Approved Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Tinkering Tunes Card
- Tacti-Treat Guardian
Free
- V25 Act III Coin Buddy
Tier 11-15 rewards
Premium
- Prized Possessions Card
- Feeling Defeated Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Nightmare Toes Buddy
- Spellbound Bucky
Free
- 10 Radianite Points
- 5K Title
Tier 16-20 rewards
Premium
- Tacti-Treat Judge
- Gone Rogue Card
- The Raja Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Spellbound Marshall
Free
- Beta Key Buddy
Tier 21-25 rewards
Premium
- My Leg Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Jett’s Windbreaker Buddy
- Night.Market Conspiracy Spray
- Solarex Phantom
Free
- Peeking Vents Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
Tier 26-30 rewards
Premium
- Refreshing! Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Knives Only Spray
- Personal Best Card
- Tacti-Treat Ghost
Free
- Squish Ball Buddy
Tier 31-35 rewards
Premium
- Checkmate Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Boba Truck Buddy
- Gaming Gekko Spray
- Spellbound Bulldog
Free
- 10 Radianite Points
- Family Title
Tier 36-40 rewards
Premium
- Scribble Shock Dart Spray
- Solarex Buddy
- Leer Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Solarex Spectre
Free
- RIP Cypher Spray
Tier 41-45 rewards
Premium
- 10 Radianite Points
- United Together Card
- Need To Reload Spray
- Balikbayan Box Spray
- Tacti-Treat Operator
Free
- Killbaner
Tier 46-50 rewards
Premium
- Jump Peek Jett Spray
- Killer Frog Buddy
- Defy Definition Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Solarex Relic (melee
Free
- Solarex Sheriff
- V25A1 Card
Epilogue rewards
- Epilogue: Jett’s Windbreaker Buddy
- 10 Radianite Points
- 10 Radianite Points
- 10 Radianite Points
- Epilogue: First Duel Card
Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 battelpass price
These are all the rewards you can expect from the Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 battlepass. As usual, the battlepass will cost you 1,000 Valorant Points, which will come up to about $10. The prices will naturally differ according to the region.
The new Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 battlepass certainly offers interesting skins, with the Solarex bundle being perhaps the most eye-catching. And for 1,000 Valorant Points, the numerous accessories you get may prove to be plenty. Regardless, the decision to purchase it is always the player's.
