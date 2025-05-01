  • home icon
  • Valorant
  • Valorant Season 2025 Act 3: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

Valorant Season 2025 Act 3: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

By Prit Chauhan
Modified May 01, 2025 15:34 GMT
Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 : All Battlepass tiers and rewards
Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 : All Battlepass tiers and rewards (Image via Riot Games)

The Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 Battlepass appeared in-game on April 30 or May 1, 2025, depending on your region. The new battlepass features skinlines such as Solarex and Tacti-Treat, among others. Of these two, the former happens to have interesting variants in the game. Apart from that, the usual Radianite Points, Player Cards, and Buddies from the bundles are also available.

Ad

This article will go over all the rewards from the Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 Battlepass tier by tier.

Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 Battlepass: All tiers and rewards

As mentioned, the upcoming Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 Battlepass will introduce a series of new skinlines, such as Spellbound skins, Solarex, and Tacti-Treat. The skins can be found on different guns, such as Odin, Guardian, and Frenzy. The melee weapon from the Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 battle pass is known as the Solarex Relic. Here are all the rewards from the tiers of the battle pass.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tier 1-5 rewards

Valorant Battlepass Tier 1 (Image via Riot Games)
Valorant Battlepass Tier 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Ad
  • Spellbound Frenzy
  • Spellbound Buddy
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • First Duel Card
  • Solarex Odin

Free

  • You Wanna Play? Card
  • 5th Title

Tier 6-10 rewards

Premium

  • Wingman for the Win Spray
  • Vyse Approved Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Tinkering Tunes Card
  • Tacti-Treat Guardian

Free

  • V25 Act III Coin Buddy

Tier 11-15 rewards

Premium

  • Prized Possessions Card
  • Feeling Defeated Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Nightmare Toes Buddy
  • Spellbound Bucky

Free

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • 5K Title

Tier 16-20 rewards

Premium

  • Tacti-Treat Judge
  • Gone Rogue Card
  • The Raja Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Spellbound Marshall

Free

  • Beta Key Buddy
Ad

Tier 21-25 rewards

Solarex Phantom in Valorant battlepass (Image via Riot Games)
Solarex Phantom in Valorant battlepass (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Ad
  • My Leg Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Jett’s Windbreaker Buddy
  • Night.Market Conspiracy Spray
  • Solarex Phantom

Free

  • Peeking Vents Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 rewards

Premium

  • Refreshing! Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Knives Only Spray
  • Personal Best Card
  • Tacti-Treat Ghost

Free

  • Squish Ball Buddy

Tier 31-35 rewards

Premium

  • Checkmate Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Boba Truck Buddy
  • Gaming Gekko Spray
  • Spellbound Bulldog

Free

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Family Title

Tier 36-40 rewards

Premium

  • Scribble Shock Dart Spray
  • Solarex Buddy
  • Leer Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Solarex Spectre

Free

  • RIP Cypher Spray

Tier 41-45 rewards

Ad
Need to Reload Spray in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)
Need to Reload Spray in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Ad
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • United Together Card
  • Need To Reload Spray
  • Balikbayan Box Spray
  • Tacti-Treat Operator

Free

  • Killbaner

Tier 46-50 rewards

Solarex Relic in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)
Solarex Relic in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Ad
  • Jump Peek Jett Spray
  • Killer Frog Buddy
  • Defy Definition Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Solarex Relic (melee

Free

  • Solarex Sheriff
  • V25A1 Card

Epilogue rewards

  • Epilogue: Jett’s Windbreaker Buddy
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Epilogue: First Duel Card

Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 battelpass price

These are all the rewards you can expect from the Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 battlepass. As usual, the battlepass will cost you 1,000 Valorant Points, which will come up to about $10. The prices will naturally differ according to the region.

Ad

The new Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 battlepass certainly offers interesting skins, with the Solarex bundle being perhaps the most eye-catching. And for 1,000 Valorant Points, the numerous accessories you get may prove to be plenty. Regardless, the decision to purchase it is always the player's.

Read more Valorant-related articles from Sportskeeda:

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications