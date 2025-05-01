Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 : All Battlepass tiers and rewards

The Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 Battlepass appeared in-game on April 30 or May 1, 2025, depending on your region. The new battlepass features skinlines such as Solarex and Tacti-Treat, among others. Of these two, the former happens to have interesting variants in the game. Apart from that, the usual Radianite Points, Player Cards, and Buddies from the bundles are also available.

Ad

This article will go over all the rewards from the Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 Battlepass tier by tier.

Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 Battlepass: All tiers and rewards

As mentioned, the upcoming Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 Battlepass will introduce a series of new skinlines, such as Spellbound skins, Solarex, and Tacti-Treat. The skins can be found on different guns, such as Odin, Guardian, and Frenzy. The melee weapon from the Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 battle pass is known as the Solarex Relic. Here are all the rewards from the tiers of the battle pass.

Ad

Trending

Tier 1-5 rewards

Valorant Battlepass Tier 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Ad

Spellbound Frenzy

Spellbound Buddy

10 Radianite Points

First Duel Card

Solarex Odin

Free

You Wanna Play? Card

5th Title

Tier 6-10 rewards

Premium

Wingman for the Win Spray

Vyse Approved Spray

10 Radianite Points

Tinkering Tunes Card

Tacti-Treat Guardian

Free

V25 Act III Coin Buddy

Tier 11-15 rewards

Premium

Prized Possessions Card

Feeling Defeated Spray

10 Radianite Points

Nightmare Toes Buddy

Spellbound Bucky

Free

10 Radianite Points

5K Title

Tier 16-20 rewards

Premium

Tacti-Treat Judge

Gone Rogue Card

The Raja Spray

10 Radianite Points

Spellbound Marshall

Free

Beta Key Buddy

Ad

Tier 21-25 rewards

Solarex Phantom in Valorant battlepass (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Ad

My Leg Spray

10 Radianite Points

Jett’s Windbreaker Buddy

Night.Market Conspiracy Spray

Solarex Phantom

Free

Peeking Vents Spray

10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 rewards

Premium

Refreshing! Spray

10 Radianite Points

Knives Only Spray

Personal Best Card

Tacti-Treat Ghost

Free

Squish Ball Buddy

Tier 31-35 rewards

Premium

Checkmate Card

10 Radianite Points

Boba Truck Buddy

Gaming Gekko Spray

Spellbound Bulldog

Free

10 Radianite Points

Family Title

Tier 36-40 rewards

Premium

Scribble Shock Dart Spray

Solarex Buddy

Leer Card

10 Radianite Points

Solarex Spectre

Free

RIP Cypher Spray

Tier 41-45 rewards

Ad

Need to Reload Spray in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Ad

10 Radianite Points

United Together Card

Need To Reload Spray

Balikbayan Box Spray

Tacti-Treat Operator

Free

Killbaner

Tier 46-50 rewards

Solarex Relic in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Ad

Jump Peek Jett Spray

Killer Frog Buddy

Defy Definition Card

10 Radianite Points

Solarex Relic (melee

Free

Solarex Sheriff

V25A1 Card

Epilogue rewards

Epilogue: Jett’s Windbreaker Buddy

10 Radianite Points

10 Radianite Points

10 Radianite Points

Epilogue: First Duel Card

Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 battelpass price

These are all the rewards you can expect from the Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 battlepass. As usual, the battlepass will cost you 1,000 Valorant Points, which will come up to about $10. The prices will naturally differ according to the region.

Ad

The new Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 battlepass certainly offers interesting skins, with the Solarex bundle being perhaps the most eye-catching. And for 1,000 Valorant Points, the numerous accessories you get may prove to be plenty. Regardless, the decision to purchase it is always the player's.

Read more Valorant-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More