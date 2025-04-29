Valorant Season 25 Act 3 Battlepass release date and time for all regions

The Season 25 Act 3 Battlepass in Valorant will be accessible to players around the world as soon as the patch is dropped in their region. This will happen at different points on April 30, 2025 (PDT) — which corresponds to April 30 in the Americas and May 1 in the rest of the world.

This article provides a detailed breakdown of the Valorant Season 25 Act 3 Battlepass release date and time.

When does the Season 25 Act 3 Battlepass release in Valorant?

The Battlepass for Valorant's Season 25 Act 3 will be available at approximately 10 am PDT on April 30, 2025, in North and South America. This is when the servers return from maintenance. This might happen an hour or so earlier as well, if the developer completes work before schedule.

The Battlepass will go live for players in Asia and Europe at 6 pm PDT on April 30 and 12 am PDT on May 1, 2025, respectively.

The following is a breakdown of the approximate release times of the Season 25 Act 3 Battlepass in different parts of the world:

US (West): 10:00 am PDT (April 30, 2025)

10:00 am PDT (April 30, 2025) US (East): 1:00 pm EDT (April 30, 2025)

1:00 pm EDT (April 30, 2025) Brazil: 2:00 pm UTC-3 (May 1, 2025)

2:00 pm UTC-3 (May 1, 2025) UK: 8:00 am BST (May 1, 2025)

8:00 am BST (May 1, 2025) Europe (Paris, Berlin, etc.): 9:00 am CEST (May 1, 2025)

9:00 am CEST (May 1, 2025) India: 6:30 am IST (May 1, 2025)

6:30 am IST (May 1, 2025) China (Beijing): 9:00 am CST (May 1, 2025) [tentative]

9:00 am CST (May 1, 2025) [tentative] Korea and Japan: 10:00 am KST/JST (May 1, 2025)

You have until the current Act lasts to complete the present BP and collect its rewards. The following is the end time for the Act 2 Battlepass, according to the in-game timer:

US (West): 6:00 am PDT (April 30, 2025)

6:00 am PDT (April 30, 2025) US (East): 9:00 am EDT (April 30, 2025)

9:00 am EDT (April 30, 2025) Brazil: 10:00 am UTC-3 (May 1, 2025)

10:00 am UTC-3 (May 1, 2025) UK: 4:00 am BST (May 1, 2025)

4:00 am BST (May 1, 2025) Europe (Paris, Berlin, etc.): 5:00 am CEST (May 1, 2025)

5:00 am CEST (May 1, 2025) India: 2:30 am IST (May 1, 2025)

2:30 am IST (May 1, 2025) China (Beijing): 5:00 am CST (May 1, 2025) [tentative]

5:00 am CST (May 1, 2025) [tentative] Korea and Japan: 6:00 am KST/JST (May 1, 2025)

Valorant Season 25 Act 3 Battlepass leaks

According to leaks by @ValorLeaks, the upcoming Battlepass will contain the following skins:

Solarex

Spellbound

Tactithreat

Other than that, there will be stickers, player cards, gun buddies, and apparently even a flex — that too for free.

In other news, check out the Valorant Season 25 Act 2 competitive queue end time.

