Valorant Tacti-Treat skin set will be one of three available skin lines for the new Season 25 Act 3 Battlepass. The set will come out along with the next patch 10.08, which is planned to arrive on April 30 or May 1, 2025, depending on your region, since the collection is included in the Battlepass.

This article will cover the details of the Tacti-Treat skin collection, including its price, when it will be released, and other details.

How much will the Tacti-Treat collection cost in Valorant?

The colorful skin collection for Riot’s character-based shooter will be included in the Battlepass for Season 25 Act 3. This means players must pay a one-time charge of 1,000 VP to acquire the pass and then earn XP to unlock additional rewards.

You can also opt to spend more VP to claim the rewards rather than playing numerous matches to unlock the skins with XP. However, this will be a fairly costly trade.

At the present rate, 1,000 VP costs around $10, or the comparable regional pricing tier.

When will Valorant’s Tacti-Treat collection come out?

This colorful skin collection will be available as soon as the Act 3 Battlepass goes live. It will start on April 30 or May 1, 2025, depending on your region.

What weapon skins are available in this skinline?

The following weapons will be part of this skin collection:

Guardian

Judge

Operator

Ghost

Ghost sidearm (Image via Riot Games)

Does the Tacti-Treat skinline have variants?

Unfortunately, this skin line doesn't come with variants. However, the unique blend of purple, pink, and white accents, coupled with fruity illustrations throughout the weapons, gives it a vivid and lively appearance. This unique design makes it a perfect choice for players who appreciate light-hearted aesthetics.

The other skin collections available in the Season 25 Act 3 Battlepass are the Solarex and Spellbound collections.

