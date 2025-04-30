Valorant Solarex skin collection: Price, release date, variants, and more

The Valorant Solarex skin collection will appear in the in-game store following the release of Season 2025 Act 3. This cosmetic bundle will be a part of the Valorant Season 2025 Act 3 Battlepass that players worldwide can add to their collection. Depending on the player’s region, this Act will be released on April 30 or May 1, 2025.

Ad

This article will provide the details of the Solarex skin collection, including its price, release date, and other necessary information.

How much will the Solarex skin line cost in Valorant?

As mentioned, this skin line from Riot’s character-based shooter title will be included in the Season 2025 Act 3 Battlepass. In other words, players need to purchase the pass for a one-time charge of 1,000 VP and then earn XP to access other rewards.

Ad

Trending

Players can also opt to spend an extra amount of VP to unlock the rewards directly instead of needing to play several games, but that is going to be a costly approach.

For those unaware, 1,000 VP costs around $10 as per the current rate.

Also read: Valorant Season 25 Act 3 Battlepass release date

When will the Solarex collection come out?

This skin collection will be available as soon Season 25 Act 3 update goes live. It will hit the servers on April 30 and May 1, 2025, depending on the region you reside in.

Ad

What weapon skins are available in this collection?

Here are the weapons that will be part of this skin collection:

Sheriff (Free)

Phantom

Odin

Spectre

Melee

This collection also features a gun buddy.

Solarex Relic melee (Image via Riot Games)

Also read: Valorant patch 10.08

Ad

Does the skin line have any variants?

There will be four variants available with this skin line:

Default

Black

Green

Purple

With enough Radianite Points, these skins can be upgraded to preferred color variants.

The other skin collections available in the Season 2025 Act 3 Battlepass are Tacti-Treat and Spellbound collections. Additionally, this new Act will introduce a few agent balances and bug fixes, along with a change to the competitive map pool rotation.

Ad

Also read: When does Valorant Season 25 Act 2 competitive queue end

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More