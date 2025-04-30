Valorant Spellbound skin collection: Price, release date, and variants

The Spellbound collection will be one of the three skin lines featured in the upcoming Season 25 Act 3 Battlepass in Valorant. Since the collection is part of the battlepass, it is set to release with the upcoming patch 10.08 on April 30 or May 1, 2025, depending on your region.

Ad

This article will take a look at the new Valorant Spellbound skin line and some necessary details related to it.

How much will the Valorant Spellbound skin collection cost?

The Spellbound skin collection for Riot’s character-based tactical shooter is included in the Battlepass for Season 25 Act 2. Meaning players must purchase the pass for 1,000 VP (Valorant Points) and then earn XP to unlock additional rewards.

Ad

Trending

Players can also opt for paying extra VP to unlock the skins directly rather than playing multiple matches to unlock the skins with XP. However, this will be a fairly costly workaround.

Also read: Valorant Season 25 Act 3 Battlepass release date

What weapons are available in this skin collection?

Here are the weapons included in the skin collection:

Frenzy

Bulldog

Bucky

Marshall

Additionally, this skin collection will also include a gun buddy.

Ad

Spellbound Marshal (Image via Riot Games)

Also read: Valorant patch 10.08

Ad

Are there any variants available in this skin line?

Unfortunately, this skin collection doesn't come with any variants. However, the purple body with bronze accents is a standout design, featuring subtle patterns throughout some parts of the weapon’s body. This color scheme provides a subtle and classy appearance to the weapons for this skin line.

Also read: When does Valorant Season 25 Act 2 competitive queue end?

Ad

The other skin collections available in the Season 25 Act 3 Battlepass are the Solarex and Tacti-Treat collections. Additionally, this new Act will also introduce a few agent balances and bug fixes, along with a change to the competitive map pool rotation.

Check out other articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More