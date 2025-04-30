Completing the Valorant Season 25 Act 3 Weekly Missions will help you progress through the Battlepass faster and earn additional rewards during the fifth anniversary celebrations. These are challenges that are added each week and can be completed any time before the Act ends.

Valorant Season 25 Act 3 Weekly Missions will be out on April 30, 2025, in the Americas and on May 1, in other parts of the world. Each week presents you with three medium to hard challenges that reward progressively increasing amount of XP.

This article covers all the Valorant Season 25 Act 3 Weekly Missions, as revealed by dataminer @Shiick on X.

All Valorant Season 25 Act 3 Weekly Missions

Week 1:

Purchase 200 items from the armory - 20880 XP

Use 200 abilities - 20880 XP

Use ultimate 15 times - 20880 XP

Week 2:

Get 50 headshots - 23200 XP

Kill 100 players - 23200 XP

Play 100 rounds or stages - 23200 XP

Week 3:

Deal 18000 damage - 23200 XP

Play 10 games - 23200 XP

Purchase 200 items from the armory - 23200 XP

Week 4:

Get 50 headshots - 25520 XP

Use 200 abilities - 25520 XP

Use ultimate 15 times - 25520 XP

Week 5:

Deal 18000 damage - 30160 XP

Kill 100 players - 30160 XP

Play 100 rounds or stages - 30160 XP

Week 6:

Play 10 games - 34800 XP

Purchase 200 items from the armory - 34800 XP

Use 200 abilities - 34800 XP

Week 7:

Get 50 headshots - 37120 XP

Play 100 rounds or stages - 37120 XP

Use ultimate 15 times - 37120 XP

Week 8:

Deal 18000 damage - 37120 XP

Kill 100 players - 37120 XP

Purchase 200 items from the armory - 37120 XP

The total amount of XP to be earned from Weekly Missions in Valorant Season 25 Act 3 is 626,400. This is 105,600 XP less than last the game's last phase. This reduction likely stems from the fact that there are no new Agents coming out this time, making the requirement for quick XP generation limited to Battlepass completion.

Players have until June 1, 2025, (approximately) to complete and redeem rewards from these challenges.

