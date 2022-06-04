What happened to the Fortnite 'Community Choice' item shop rotations?

Only OG players remember the Fortnite 'Community Choice' feature in the item shop. This feature from 2019 allowed the players to pick a skin that they wanted to appear in the shop. Unfortunately, after a few rotations, the feature vanished completely and hasn't returned ever since.

The unique feature was certainly something many players enjoyed. This gave them the power to bring back a cosmetic of choice or add a new one to the item shop. First seen in September 2019, this feature was a huge success in the community before it was scrapped for good.

As we enter a new season, players can really enjoy the Fortnite Community Choice item shop rotations once again. There are plenty of original skins that they would love to see in the item shop.

Moreover, every other day demands to bring back popular skins are also seen. The Community Choice feature can solve a lot of problems for Epic Games.

Fortnite Community Choice feature needs to return soon

For the uninitiated, the Community Choice feature allows players to vote between three skins. Some of these were old skins that players wanted to return to the item shop.

Others had entirely new skins that they were ready to spend their V-Bucks on. On top of this, Epic Games also adds a bonus skin to the item shop every time.

The winner of the Fortnite Community Choice skins was available in the item shop for one day. In fact, the losers of the vote were also added to the item shop after a few weeks. Clearly, this feature is the perfect way for the community to have some control over the item shop.

Unfortunately, it seems like the Community Choice feature has been replaced by the skin surveys. Although these surveys offer a wide range of original cosmetics and re-skins, there is no transparency in the system. Players do not know when the skin of their choice will arrive in the item shop.

Are Fortnite skin surveys better than Community Choice?

Obviously, skin surveys have way more skins than the three offered by the Community Choice feature. These also include collaboration skins as well as Crew Pack skins. However, the surveys are more of a leak, unlike the Community Choice vote.

Both features are vastly different, and if given a choice, players will certainly choose the Community Choice rotations. The feature that helped players get skins like Bushranger and Riley in the shop is definitely something that OGs miss in the game.

Community Choice item shop rotation is something players would defnintley want in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. The upcoming season already has a fantastic Battle Pass that includes skins like Darth Vader and Indiana Jones.

However, the addition of the Community Choice feature will make purchasing cosmetics even more fun for the players who like to splurge on their V-Bucks.

