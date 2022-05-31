Fortnite is selling free skins for cash, yet again

Epic Games wants everyone to enjoy Fortnite Battle Royale, which is largely the reason it is a free-to-play game. The only element involving micro-transactions in the game is cosmetics. People can purchase a wide range of skins and other cosmetics to make their games more visually appealing. Unfortunately, not everyone can spend money on in-game cosmetics.

An awesome range of default characters is available for new players and those who cannot purchase skins. In every chapter, Epic Games adds a few characters that are randomly allotted to players as default skins. However, there are always some players who want to play as default skins from previous chapters.

To cater to the demands of the community, Epic Games is once again releasing default skins in the item shop. This time, Fortnite Chapter 2 default skins are available as part of the 'Recruit Redux Set' in the Item Shop. These skins were once completely free but will now cost players V-Bucks to use.

Fortnite Chapter 2 default skins are up for sale

Previously, Epic Games had released the Chapter 1 default skins in the Item Shop after many players asked for these skins to continue existing in the game. Most people would find it absurd to spend money on something that was once free. However, Epic Games has done it yet again by asking for cash in return for free skins.

Keeping the aspirations for the Fortnite Metaverse aside, selling free skins in the Item Shop is certainly an insult to free-to-play players. Although the developers try everything to ensure every player can enjoy its Battle Royale game, Loopers clearly find purchasing free skins absurd.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Bring it back with the trusted two's!



Find these Chapter 2 legends in the Item Shop with the new Recruit Redux Set. Bring it back with the trusted two's! Find these Chapter 2 legends in the Item Shop with the new Recruit Redux Set. https://t.co/dq7MrCY6el

The Recruit Redux Set contains ten default cosmetics from Chapter 2. These include the default glider and the pickaxe, along with the eight default skins. Players can now buy the Taskforce Rio, Ramirez Redux, Mercenary Mansu, Jonesy the Secondst, Heavy Hitter Hector, General Banshee, Emmy Elite, and Captain Carlos skins from the Item Shop for 800 V-Bucks each.

Fortnite community reacts to Chapter 2 default skins in Item Shop

A few days ago, popular leaker HYPEX asked the community on Twitter whether they would like to see Chapter 2 defaults being sold in the Item Shop, similar to Chapter 1 default skins. Most of the replies claimed that Chapter 1 defaults were much better compared to their successors. No one was excited to see these skins arrive in the item shop.

HYPEX @HYPEX Throughts on Chapter 2 defaults being sold? Are you as interested in them as you were for the Chapter 1 defaults? Throughts on Chapter 2 defaults being sold? Are you as interested in them as you were for the Chapter 1 defaults? https://t.co/La8Ffee1YY

Antre @_antre__ @HYPEX Not interested at all. These suck imo @HYPEX Not interested at all. These suck imo

N3X0N @N3x0nPlayz @HYPEX In my opinion defaults shouldn't cost money. I can kinda understand chapter 1 but not chapter 2. They should be free @HYPEX In my opinion defaults shouldn't cost money. I can kinda understand chapter 1 but not chapter 2. They should be free

Many players were against paying for free default skins. According to them, these skins should be handed out to players at no cost. Naturally, the decision to sell Chapter 2 default skins did not settle down well with players.

Players also feel that the developers could bring in more original skins or collabs in Fortnite, instead of no-effort skins like Chapter 2 defaults.

Kevin @Kevin_2347 @FortniteGame My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, or Code Lyoko collaboration soon please @FortniteGame My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, or Code Lyoko collaboration soon please

𝖒𝖆𝖙𝖙🦋🌌 | 6 days🎉 @YASSIFlCATlON they dont even have the nostalgia the chapter 1 ones had and these just look so boring like @FortniteGame literally who wanted these as skinsthey dont even have the nostalgia the chapter 1 ones had and these just look so boring like @FortniteGame literally who wanted these as skins😭they dont even have the nostalgia the chapter 1 ones had and these just look so boring like😭😭

Obviously, the majority of the community never wanted Chapter 2 default skins in the Item Shop. There might be a few players who will end up buying the set or a couple of skins to relive the nostalgia. However, Epic Games is still being criticized for selling free skins for cash, yet again.

