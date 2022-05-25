How to cancel your Fortnite Crew pack subscription: A detailed guide

Crew Pack in Fortnite is the best possible investment for players who love the Battle Royale game can make. For a small amount of $11.99 per month, players can get exclusive cosmetics, a free Battle Pass, and 1,000 V-Bucks.

However, there are times when players end up wanting to go back on their decision to get the Crew Pack subscription. Either they run out of love for the game or want to save money to spend on other in-game items.

Naturally, Epic Games has an option that allows players to cancel their Fortnite Crew Pack subscriptions. And thankfully, regardless of the platform players are on, the process of canceling the Crew Pack subscription is fairly easy and simple across the board.

Before deciding to cancel the Fortnite Crew Pack subscription, players should keep in mind that they will not get so much value out of any other deal. The total value of the Crew Pack well exceeds $12; 1950 V-Bucks cost somewhere around $15. On top of that, players also get a legendary cosmetic bundle that would cost another $15.

Step-by-step guide for canceling Fortnite Crew Pack subscription

If, for some reason, players do decide to get rid of their Crew Pack subscription and give up on over $30 worth of items at less than half the price, they can do so easily. For each platform, there is a specific way to cancel the Crew Pack subscription. However, players only have to follow a few simple steps that apply to all platforms to get their job done.

PC/Epic Games Store

Players using a PC or an Android Device/Cloud Gaming can cancel their Fortnite Crew Pack Subscription from the Epic Games store by following these steps:

Go to www.epicgames.com/account Sign in to your Epic Games account Select Subscriptions on the left Select the cog icon on the top right of your subscription Select Cancel Subscription Follow prompts to cancel your subscription

Xbox

Unlike other platforms, Xbox also allows players to get a refund on their purchase instead of simply canceling the subscription. Players can turn off recurring billing to stop future payments and keep the previous Crew Pack items in their inventory. On the other hand, they can also select the "Cancel now and get a refund" option to get their money back and lose all the cosmetics, except the Battle Pass rewards.

Follow these steps to cancel the Fortnite Crew Pack subscription on Xbox:

Go to account.microsoft.com/account Sign in to your Microsoft account Choose Services & Subscriptions at the top of the page Select Manage next to your subscription listing Select Turn off recurring billing to the right Follow prompts to turn off recurring billing

PlayStation

Canceling the Crew Pack subscription on PlayStation devices is quite simple. And one thing to note is that, unlike the Xbox, players cannot ask for a refund on the PlayStation.

This is how players can cancel their subscription on PlayStation.

Access store.playstation.com Sign in to your account for Playstation Network Click on Subscriptions Management Select Turn Off Auto Renew.

Nintendo Switch

Following its relatively recent release on the Nintendo Switch, Fortnite has become increasingly popular on the platform. Clearly, there must be players who have purchased the Crew Pack and might want to cancel the subscription after a while. Thankfully, turning off the auto-renewal on the Switch can be done by following these steps:

Click the Home button on your Switch Open the Eshop Select your account icon on the top right of the screen Select your Subscriptions Locate your Fortnite Crew subscription in the list and select Turn Off Automatic Renewal Follow prompts to cancel your subscription

Players will stop getting charged after canceling their Fortnite Crew Pack subscription. This would mean that they will also not get the exclusive cosmetics, the Battle Pass, and the 1,000 free V-Bucks. Moreover, in case players want the Battle Pass, they will have to purchase it separately.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh