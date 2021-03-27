Fortnite monthly crew packs' inspiration may come from old seasons, as fans make a shocking revelation 

Back in December 2020, Epic Games released a new subscription-based service for Fortnite and called it the Fortnite Crew pack. As part of this subscription plan, players will receive one skin, back bling, and pickaxe, along with 1000 V-Bucks and a battle pass for that season if they don't already have it.

Llambro may be leaving at the end of the month, but the Llegend will live on.



Become a member of the Crew to grab the exclusive March Crew Pack along with the Blister Pack Back Bling before it rotates out for now.

The skin that the players received as part of the Fortnite Crew pack was exclusive to the pack itself. They will never be seen in the item shop and the only way to get these skins was by subscribing to the Fortnite Crew service.

Keeping that in mind, the Fortnite community on Reddit recently discovered that these crew pack skins were based on themes from previous seasons of the game.

Lynx might be the one who starts fights, but her sister has always finished them.



From the catwalk to the Island, Alli struts with style into the Fortnite Crew on April 1st.

Old seasons are possibly inspiring the Fortnite Crew pack skins

Image via Reddit ( r/FortNiteBR : u/David6564 )

In the above image, the parallels that the individual has drawn between the Fortnite Crew packs and the previous seasons are clearly visible. The December crew pack had a space theme similar to Season 3 in Fortnite.

Similarly, Vi, the newest Fox Clan member, was in the Fortnite Crew pack for February and was based on Drift from Season 5 of Fortnite, another member of the Fox Clan.

Image via Reddit (r/FortniteBR)

Using this as a reference, the Fortnite community is currently speculating on the next Fortnite Crew pack skin. Given that Fortnite Season 6 will soon see the involvement of dinosaurs in the game, fans are speculating that the upcoming skin will be a Hybrid skin.

Image via Reddit (r/FortniteBR)

There is also speculation that a new Peely skin could probably be a part of the Fortnite Crew pack. However, given that Epic Games just released the Potassius Peels skin, it's highly unlikely that a new Peely skin will be in the works at this point in time.

Image via Reddit (r/FortniteBR)

Peely is an extremely popular character in Fortnite and the Fortnite Season 6 live event showed Peely getting blended into a banana milkshake. Epic Games might bank on the underlying sympathy that the community has for Peely and make a fresh Peely skin for the next Fortnite Crew pack.

The crew pack for May will be announced sometime in April. There's still time for official news with regards to the upcoming skin. Until then, players should focus on devising plans for escaping the loop with Jonesy.