History repeated itself yet again in Fortnite, but nobody noticed

Re-skins in Fortnite have become a real issue, and Epic Games fails to acknowledge it. Developers often pass off subtle re-skins to players, hiding them using interesting teasers and a lot of hype. Unfortunately, this has been happening far too often for players to ignore.

In a recent Reddit post, a user pointed out how developers recently made yet another re-skin based on The Paradigm. Originally introduced in Season X, the character was the first member of The Seven to arrive as a skin. However, back then, players criticized the skin for being a Singularity rip-off.

History repeated itself when The Imagined and The Order Fortnite skins were released. Players once again criticized these skins for being re-skins based on The Paradigm skin. Unfortunately, not many realize that all these re-skins are created on popular demand.

Fortnite players forgot they asked for a Paradigm re-skin

Following its release in the Season 9 Battle Pass, Singularity instantly became one of the most popular skins in the game at that time. Many players only purchased the Battle Pass to have the Singularity skin in their lockers. Unfortunately, there were several others who missed out on the skin because they couldn't get the Pass.

Since Battle Pass skins are one-time only, Epic Games could not release the Singularity skin again for those who missed it. Therefore, the developers released The Paradigm skin in a rush for the very next season. By that time, the craze for the Singularity skin had already died down, and players criticized Epic for releasing the re-skin in a hurry.

Over two years down the line, history repeated itself when Paradigm became popular again. This time, players started desperately asking for the Paradigm skin to come to the Item Shop. Once again, Epic Games did not want to offer poorly designed skins to players, so they released The Imagined and The Order skins for players.

Unfortunately, players once again ended up criticizing the new skins for being a rip-off of The Paradigm skin. It seems like Fortnite players are stuck in an infinite loop of asking for skins and criticizing re-skins.

Fortnite re-skins end up ruining OG skins

Many OG skins in Fortnite already have several re-skins. Even the popular Omega skin from the Season 4 Battle Pass recently got the Omega Knight variant. Unfortunately, not all of these re-skins end up being popular among fans. In fact, the majority of re-skins end up ruining the OG skins.

The likes of Renegade Raider and Skull Trooper lost their ultra-rare status due to all the re-skins Epic Games released. Owners of these OG skins were infuriated as they were robbed of special cosmetics. Many other items have similarly been ruined after re-skins killed the hype around them.

Epic Games is planning to release an updated version of The Paradigm skin in Fortnite with a better design than the original one. While this might be exciting news for all the players trying to collect all the members of The Seven, it is definitely going to once again upset the few owners of the OG Paradigm skin.

