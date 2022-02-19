When is The Paradigm Skin coming to Fortnite Chapter 3?

The recently released v19.30 update for Fortnite did not bring many content updates to the island. However, the developers rolled out optional gyro controls and fixed some major bugs that frequently interfered with smooth gameplay.

However, the unavailability of new content has disappointed the community. Fortunately, data miners have indicated that there are a few significant inclusions that are scheduled to be brought to the island soon.

It was recently revealed from several trusted sources that the Paradigm is coming to Fortnite Chapter 3, with the arrival of the character obviously indicating that Epic will also release the skin in the Item Shop. This article will reveal all the information regarding The Paradigm that has been uncovered so far.

Paradigm cosmetic expected to arrive with v19.40 update

Following the v19.30 update, data miners were able to uncover certain audio files from the in-game directory. Apparently, the audio belongs to The Scientist and he explicitly speaks about The Paradigm and her arrival on the island.

The Paradigm is a part of The Seven and shares the same platform as The Scientist, The Visitor, and The Foundation. Her unique skin looks quite interesting and is one of the rarest cosmetics in the game.

The Paradigm outfit was last featured on October 13, 2019, which is why many gamers may not have the skin in their inventory. As per recent leaks, gamers will have to perform certain tasks to mark the arrival of The Paradigm.

As of now, there are no exact dates for the arrival of the Paradigm skin in Fortnite Chapter 3. However, gamers can expect the cosmetic to drop around the first week of March when v19.40 is expected to drop.

Fortnite Chapter 3 leaked audio files reveal the arrival of The Paradigm

In the audio files, the Scientist revealed that the third rocket launch has been a success. However, it had a black box that fell off during the launch. Later on, it is revealed that the black box contained a message from The Paradigm.

Clearly, it seems like something important is going on and The Scientist requires her help. The audio logs also reveal that gamers will need to place space rocks on the island to mark landing areas for The Paradigm.

