Upcoming Fortnite collaboration proves Epic Games is building the Metaverse, one brand at a time

Fashion sunglasses brand Unofficial and Fortnite have recently announced a collaboration. Shades inspired by the Battle Royale game will be sold by Unofficial as part of this collab. This comes as part of the studio's efforts to build a Metaverse, one brand at a time. This follows a previous fashion collab with the luxury brand Balenciaga.

Epic Games has decided that the Fortnite Metaverse is going to be its magnum opus. The developers are doing everything possible to provide an entirely unique virtual universe to players. This includes access to movies, TV shows, games, and even fashion. The Metaverse is not only limited to inside the game, but also exists in the real world.

Surprisingly, players can now get accessories inspired by the Battle Royale game as well. Unofficial has released ten new sunglasses as part of their collaboration. All of them are available for sale on the websites of retail partners.

Fortnite announces collaboration with fashion sunglasses brand Unofficial

A few days ago, Unofficial released a range of amazing fashion eyewear inspired by Epic Games' Battle Royale. These sunglasses include the game logo as well as several designs inspired by popular skins. Meowscles, Peely, Kevin the Cube, Cuddle Team Bear, and Victory Royale graphics feature on the sunglasses.

All these sunglasses are available in several locations across Europe, North, and South America. The price of the eyewear depends on the country. For example, Unofficial is selling a pair of sunglasses for £45 in the UK. Luckily, the prices of these glasses are considerably cheaper as compared to the previous fashion collaborations.

All 10 sunglasses are unisex, which means players of all ages and genders can enjoy them. The website also offers prescription glasses, so players with visual impairments can also rock these shades.

Players severely criticized the collaborations with Balenciaga and Ariana Grande Merchandise for their bland appearance and extremely high cost. However, this is not the case with the Fortnite x Unofficial collab, which almost every fan can enjoy.

Fans react to the Fortnite x Unofficial collab

It seems like the community is in love with the Unofficial collab. All the sunglasses that are part of the collaboration are very popular among fans, and players are eagerly waiting to get their hands on them. The shades are perfectly designed and decently priced, which makes them even more popular.

Zealous @Zealous25793758 @ShiinaBR @MidaRado Lol my glasses just broke down today and was looking for a new one @ShiinaBR @MidaRado Lol my glasses just broke down today and was looking for a new one

Players also recognize the growing Metaverse that Epic Games is trying to build, one step at a time. Hence, all these collaborations are important to the experience the studio is trying to provide to fans.

jeezz @xMacaruni @Anthonyamj @ShiinaBR @MidaRado Pretty sure Epic dont reach to those companies, but with the metaverse that they push, all those brands are securing the bag if u know what i mean @Anthonyamj @ShiinaBR @MidaRado Pretty sure Epic dont reach to those companies, but with the metaverse that they push, all those brands are securing the bag if u know what i mean

Clearly, players can expect many more fashion brands to partner up with Epic Games in the future. The Fortnite Metaverse is going to be a massive virtual experience in the next few years. Moreover, the Battle Royale game is going to be the perfect stage for brands to advertise and promote their content.

