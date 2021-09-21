Fortnite Balenciaga or V-Bucks? The collaboration hoodie worth over 121,500 V-bucks

The latest Fortnite Balenciaga collaboration has come in hot as an unexpected partnership. It is undeniable that the battle royale game is one of the biggest highlights of 21st-century pop culture, and the famous luxury fashion brand certainly wanted to cash in on the opportunity.

As a part of the collaboration, Fortnite has released character outfits wearing Balenciaga designs. On the other hand, the fashion brand has released a line of luxury Fortnite merch that includes a cap, denim jacket, and a hoodie.

Players can grab the Fortnite Balenciaga in-game skins through the Item Shop, along with some free rewards. Unfortunately, the merchandise from the luxury fashion brand is not for the average Fortnite player.

In fact, they can buy hundreds of thousands of V-bucks for the price of just the Fortnite Balenciaga hoodie.

Fortnite Balenciaga merch cost in V-bucks

Balenciaga has always been known to design some of the most expensive clothes and accessories. The Fortnite Balenciaga merch follows the same trend, with the cap costing $395, the white hoodie worth $725, and the denim jacket selling for a staggering $1,290.

Most players would rather buy V-bucks and the in-game Fortnite Balenciaga skins rather than real-world clothing. In fact, they can purchase thousands of V-bucks just for a fraction of the price of these clothes.

Given the current price of V-bucks, loopers can buy the following amount of in-game currency for the cost of the Fortnite Balenciaga merch:

Balenciaga Cap ($395) - 66,656 V-Bucks Balenciaga Hoodie ($725) - 121,500 V-bucks Balenciaga Denim Jacket ($1,290) - 217,800 V-bucks

Obviously, the comparison between the Fortnite Balenciaga merch price and V-bucks only shows how expensive the clothes are, and they both serve different purposes.

Twitter reacts to expensive Fortnite Balenciaga merch

A large majority of Fortnite users are free-to-play and have never spent a dollar on the game. Others might have just bought the battle pass once and have been saving up the extra BP V-bucks since then. Therefore, they had lots to say after Epic Games released Fortnite Balenciaga merch.

Although the real-world clothes might be facing a lot of criticism, the in-game Fortnite Balenciaga skins look really amazing. They are definitely going to be bought by many players.

