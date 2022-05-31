Original Fortnite skins are just not as fun as they used to be, says community

In Fortnite, skins have always been a major attraction. From the Battle Pass to the Item Shop, Epic Games has always done a great job at offering interesting skins. The free skins of the game are also very exciting.

Unfortunately, players have started noticing a downward trend in skin releases. It seems like Epic Games has stopped giving the same amount of love that it used to give to earlier skin releases. This is particularly evident in the case of original Fortnite skins, rather than collaborations or Icon Series skins.

A viral Reddit post compared the release of The Foundation skin with that of The Paradigm to show the difference in hype behind both the skins. According to the post, the developers paid a lot more attention to every small detail of an upcoming cosmetic, even a few months ago. However, that is no longer the case.

Is the hype behind Fortnite skins dead?

Ever since Epic Games started focusing on the lore, it has paid a lot of importance to popular characters. Players can enjoy the game in a more immersive manner by playing as important characters from the lore. Therefore, the release of skins like Agent Jones, Midas, The Foundation, and Cube Queen were all preceded by several trailers and interesting leaks.

Unfortunately, this has not happened in the last couple of seasons. Interesting skins such as The Paradigm, The Sisters, and even Omega Knight were all leaked in skin surveys. The Origin was supposed to be one of the coolest members of The Seven, and Epic failed to hype up the release of the skin inspired by the popular character.

It seems like buying skins and purchasing the Fortnite Battle Pass is a lot more fun if players are excited about it since a long time. The hype adds to the value of the skins, and the developers should certainly tease such skins through trailers or Easter Eggs before finally releasing them.

Epic Games is yet to release several important skins in Fortnite, such as Geno. Many more important characters will come up as the season progresses. Clearly, players want to be hyped about skins and characters once again.

Does Epic Games focus too much on Fortnite collaborations?

The lack of hype is not at all visible when it comes to collaboration skins. Any Icon Series skin or other collaboration skin is heavily teased by Epic Games on social media. The developers also leave several hints for data miners to spread even more hype about the skins.

The love for Fortnite collaboration more than original skins is certainly a bit disappointing. Regardless of the fact that Epic Games wants to create a metaverse, the developers should still equally hype up the original skins as they do for collaborations.

Hopefully, developers will come across these conversations on Reddit and understand the need to hype up skins and cosmetics. Ultimately, popular cosmetics will only mean more sales for the studio.

