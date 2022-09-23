Fortnite: Where to throw birthday presents (2022)

The Fortnite birthday event is live, and players can earn free cosmetic rewards by completing a couple of simple challenges that require little to no effort.

A new challenge requires players to throw birthday presents. Many players are already familiar with birthday presents, as these items were available during a few other Fortnite birthday events.

Birthday presents are Legendary consumable items that spawn a giant box filled with loot. The first time Epic Games released the Legendary item was during the celebration of the second Fortnite birthday, all the way back in 2019.

The item is currently in the game for a few days, and players will have to use it to earn all the exclusive cosmetics released with the new event. This article will explain where to throw birthday presents and everything you need to know about the birthday celebration.

Fortnite birthday presents need to be used for the new challenge

The reason why birthday presents are Legendary is because of the loot that they contain. Epic Games has previously included some of the best weapons in the game in presents, including the Legendary SCAR, the Pump Shotgun, and the RPG.

Aside from the deadly weapons, Loopers also get valuable healing items and ammo, making these birthday presents even more impressive.

To complete the new Fortnite birthday challenge, follow the steps below:

1) Find birthday presents

Presents can be found in the chests on the floor during Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

The first step towards completing the new challenge is finding birthday presents. This shouldn't be difficult since they come from various sources, including floor loot and chests.

If you want to complete the challenge as soon as possible, you need to land at one of the locations with many chests, such as Rave Cave, Lustrous Lagoon, or Tilted Towers.

These locations are popular landing spots mostly because they have a lot of chests. Due to this, your chances of finding Fortnite birthday presents are extremely high.

2) Throw presents on the ground

Complete the challenge by throwing a present on the ground five times (Image via Epic Games)

After you pick up birthday presents, you need to select them from your inventory and throw them on the ground. You can do this by simply holding down the fire button and choosing the location where the birthday box will spawn.

Once you do this, you will gain progress for the challenge. You have to do this five times in order to complete the challenge. The reward for completing the Fortnite birthday challenge is the Sparklecake Emoticon.

Other birthday challenges and rewards

To celebrate the fifth birthday of the video game, you can earn two more free cosmetic items. Loopers can earn the emoticon by completing the birthday present challenge, but you can also obtain an exclusive pickaxe and back bling.

Balloons have been unvaulted for the birthday event (Image via Epic Games)

To earn the Fuzzfetti Cake Back Bling, you must consume a birthday cake in five matches. Balloons are also unvaulted; you will have to use five in a single match to unlock the Celebratory Slice Pickaxe.

