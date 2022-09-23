Birthday cakes are back in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. The birthday event was released on Friday, September 23, at 9 AM Eastern Time, and players will have to consume cakes to unlock exclusive rewards.

This is not the first time Epic Games has released birthday cakes into Fortnite Battle Royale. The foraged item first appeared in the game in 2018, during the first birthday celebration of the popular video game.

In Chapter 3 Season 4, Loopers can find these foraged items all over the island. They require players to consume them five different times, which is something they can do easily.

This article will reveal all birthday cake locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. The birthday event ends in just a few days, meaning players must complete the challenge by Tuesday, September 27.

Loopers can find Fortnite birthday cakes in many places on the island

If you want to unlock the Fuzzfetti Cake backbling, you will have to consume a cake in five different Fortnite Battle Royale matches by the time the birthday event ends. Unfortunately, this means that the challenge cannot be completed in a single match, like every other birthday challenge.

The challenge is straightforward and doesn't require much effort. Players can complete it easily by simply interacting with cakes found all over the map.

1) Join a match and find a birthday cake

Completing the new Fortnite challenges requires consuming cakes in five different matches (Image via Epic Games)

The first step towards completing the challenge is to join a match and look for a cake. There are several cakes on the island; you simply need to visit them during the match and consume them.

Here are all the locations of Fortnite birthday cakes in Chapter 3 Season 4:

Lustrous Lagoon

Sleepy Sound

Shifty Shafts

Rave Cave

Logjam Junction

Southeast of Reality Tree

Tilted Towers

Coney Crossroads

Shimmering Shrine

Fort Jonesy

Cloudy Condos

Chonker's Speedway

Synapse Station

Greasy Grove

Fortnite birthday cake can be found in almost every named location on the island (Image via fortnite.gg)

As you can see, almost every named location in the game has a cake, so you simply need to land there and interact with the cake.

Keep in mind that there is a limited amount of cake slices that spawn in every single game. This is why it's important to land at one of the named locations listed above and consume the foraged item as soon as possible.

2) Consume the cake

Each Fortnite cake has a few slices you can consume (Image via Epic Games)

Each Fortnite birthday cake has a couple of slices around it that can be consumed. You simply need to interact with them, and you will progress in the challenge.

It's important to consume a cake in five different matches. After this, you will be able to unlock the exclusive cosmetic item. Each consumed slice restores 5 hit points, so you should use it if you are low on health and need quick heals!

The easiest way to complete the challenge is to land at a named location that is far away from the Battle Bus.

