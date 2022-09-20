Bounty Boards are objects in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, that players can interact with. 30 Bounty Boards are present on the island, and they all provide contracts to terminate opponents. What makes this rewarding is that once the target has been eliminated, the player will be awarded 75 gold bars. Honest pay for not-so-honest work.

However, if another opponent manages to take out the target before the player does, the contract will be closed. However, the contractor will still honor the player, and they'll be given ten gold bars for the effort put in. Here's where to find all the Bounty Boards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

All Bounty Board locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Bounty Boards can be found in 30 locations on the island:

Washout Wharf

Seven Outpost II

Logjam Junction

Seven Outpost V

Shroom Chalet

West of Reality Tree

Fungi Farm

Greasy Grove

Happy Camper

Shifty Shafts

Floaties Boats

Sleepy Sound

Tilted Towers

Rocky Reels

Synapse Station

Impossible Rock

Chonker's Speedway

Seven Outpost IV

Cloudy Condos

Tow-Away Beach

Fort Jonesy

Coney Crossroads

Lustrous Lagoon

The Temple

Seven Outpost III

Launchpad

Last Legs

Herald's Sanctum

Seven Outpost VII

Are Bounty Boards good in Fortnite?

Bounty Boards are perhaps some of the most overlooked aspects of Fortnite. While it can be said that they aren't crucial to winning a match or getting an elimination, they do help by producing a lot of tactical information.

Looking past the 75 gold bars that players earn upon completing a bounty, the main attraction is the ability to track opponents on the map. As soon as the bounty is taken, players are shown an area where their intended target is located.

Although it's not very accurate until the final moments before the contract expires, it gives the player the ability to know exactly where their target is. This can be incredibly helpful when going into terrain that offers no high ground or entering the safe zone late.

Players who are unsure of where an opponent is can activate the Bounty Board to find the nearest one. Players can then either avoid opponents or attack them using intel, thanks to the information.

Should Bounty Boards offer more gold bars as a reward?

Given that traditional bounties offer substantially larger rewards upon completion, Bounty Boards in Fortnite tend to be lacking in this regard. Taking into consideration that players have to hunt down their target within a certain amount of time, the reward feels less than sufficient.

To put things into perspective, players will likely be able to earn more gold bars by opening Cash Registers located within a POI. The time taken to complete the task is shorter, and the risk involved is minimal as well. Furthermore, since XP can also be earned this way, hunting down opponents for 75 gold bars feels underwhelming.

Nevertheless, Bounty Boards have been an in-game staple for some time and will continue for the foreseeable future. Perhaps Epic Games will increase the rewards this season or in some future season to better reward loopers.

