Joining a Fortnite bot lobby in Chapter 3 Season 4 is very easy. The entire setup takes only about 10 minutes; after that, you can easily access the lobby whenever you launch your game.

There are several reasons to use a Fortnite bot lobby. They are great for practicing and completing challenges. Playing against bots is also a great way to level up and explore the island without worrying about enemies.

This article will explain how to get into a Fortnite bot lobby in Chapter 3 Season 4. It will also explain everything you need to know about it and the most effective way to use it to your advantage.

Joining a Fortnite bot lobby requires two accounts

While playing in a Fortnite bot lobby, you will be matched up against AI-controlled players who are extremely weak. They cannot build properly, and their aim is horrible so that you can win games easily in these lobbies.

However, to set up these lobbies, you will have to create another Epic Games account and invite it to the lobby of your primary account. Usually, you would need two gaming systems for this, but there is an easy workaround, and all you need is a mobile phone.

To join a Fortnite bot lobby, you need to have two accounts (Image via Epic Games)

Here are all the steps you need to take to set up Fortnite bot lobbies in Chapter 3 Season 4:

Sign up for a new Epic Games account by opening this link

Sign in with your new account on another device

Invite the new account to your lobby

Start a Duos, Trios, or Squads match

Once you do this, you will join a Fortnite bot lobby and play against AI-controlled players that are extremely easy to defeat.

If you do not have a second device, you can use Nvidia GeForce Now to access Fortnite Battle Royale from your mobile device. The cloud gaming service is free; you can sign up for it on this link.

More information regarding bot lobbies in Fortnite

It's important to note that once you join a Fortnite bot lobby, you will be able to get wins, but they will not count towards your win totals. This means that the wins will not be shown on websites like Fortnite Tracker. Furthermore, Victory Crowns are not available while playing against Fortnite bots.

Another important thing is that it's straightforward to leave bot lobbies. If your new account levels up several times, you will join regular lobbies and be matched up against real players. To avoid this, quit the match with your new account as soon as you get to the spawn island.

To stay in Fortnite bot lobbies, you should quit the match with the new account (Image via Epic Games)

Staying in this lobby is perfect if you want to complete challenges quickly. It's also amazing to unlock special rewards from the Reboot Rally. To unlock four cosmetic items from this promotion, you must complete a few easy challenges with a new player.

Completing Reboot Rally challenges can be done even when the new account quits the match, so make sure not to level it up, as this will force you to join regular lobbies.

