How to earn all free Fortnite Reboot Rally rewards

The Fortnite Reboot Rally was released on Monday, September 19, and players can earn free cosmetic items from it. There are four free cosmetics up for grabs that can be earned by simply teaming up with others.

Epic Games has released detailed information regarding the new program, explaining every detail about it. The Reboot Rally is similar to the Refer-A-Friend that has been released a couple of times. The intention is to bring back older players to Fortnite Battle Royale or recruit new ones.

If you decide to join the Fortnite Reboot Rally program, you will have to recruit new players to the video game. You can "reboot" your friends who have stopped playing Fortnite. Additionally, there is another way to complete these challenges without much effort.

This article will explain everything you need to know about Fortnite Reboot Rally and how to earn free rewards from it.

Fortnite Reboot Rally's free rewards can only be earned with a partner

There are four free cosmetic items that can be obtained by participating in the Fortnite Reboot Rally. While players don't use emoticons very often, they will love to earn a new glider and pickaxe. There is also a cool-looking wrap that makes weapons and vehicles look amazing.

Find out more: Reboot Rally is the perfect time to rally your friends into playing Fortnite!Grab a friend who has been offline for more than 30 days or is a completely new player and you'll be eligible to start unlocking these Reboot Rally rewards.Find out more: fn.gg/RebootRally Reboot Rally is the perfect time to rally your friends into playing Fortnite! Grab a friend who has been offline for more than 30 days or is a completely new player and you'll be eligible to start unlocking these Reboot Rally rewards. Find out more: fn.gg/RebootRally https://t.co/eflvoOpwqL

As you can see in the tweet above, the free cosmetic items look incredible! They all belong to the Renegade Flame set and are a perfect match for everyone who loves wearing flame skins, including Blaze and other cosmetics from the Lava Legends Pack.

To join the program, open the sidebar menu while you are in the lobby and interact with the Fortnite Reboot Rally banner. From there, you will be able to team up with other eligible players and earn cosmetic rewards.

Fortnite Reboot Rally rewards are amazing (Image via Epic Games)

Here is a list of all the free cosmetic items and how many points you need to earn to obtain them:

50 points : Barb-B-Q Emoticon

: Barb-B-Q Emoticon 100 points : Freshly Forged Wrap

: Freshly Forged Wrap 150 points : Red Hot Revenge Pickaxe

: Red Hot Revenge Pickaxe 200 points: Fiery Descent Glider

It's important to note that Reboot Rally quests cannot be done in Solo mode and each team must have at least one new/returning and one active player.

Completing special quests rewards you with points (Image via Epic Games)

As soon as you "rally" your friends, you will receive 50 points, which is enough to unlock the first reward. Others can be unlocked by completing daily quests and earning experience with eligible friends.

Fortnite Reboot Rally quests can be completed with any eligible player. This means that you can switch partners and finish challenges with multiple friends.

Easiest way to obtain free Fortnite cosmetics

If you have no friends to recruit and complete quests with, you can simply create a new Fortnite account and "rally" yourself. This is the simplest way to complete Reboot Rally quests and earn all the free items.

If you don't have a second device you can play Fortnite Battle Royale on, you can simply sign up for GeForce Now or another cloud gaming service, then use it to team up with your main account and participate in the new program.

Epic Games will most likely release these items to the Item Shop at some point.

