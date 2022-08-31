Fortnite: How to get Dreamer skin for free

The Dreamer skin has come out with the v21.50 Fortnite update. Epic Games has added the skin to the game data, but it has not been released to the Item Shop yet. Fortunately, it turns out that players will earn the cosmetic item for free.

Fortnite's developers will give players an opportunity to earn valuable cosmetic items by participating in a tournament. Players who earn the Dreamer skin by competing will not only get it for free, but will also receive it earlier than anyone else.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Here's the first official image of the "Dreamer" outfit!



Epic did NOT announce the release date for it, though. I don't think that ever happened before? Here's the first official image of the "Dreamer" outfit!Epic did NOT announce the release date for it, though. I don't think that ever happened before? https://t.co/ebuZhxkop1

This article will explain everything players need to know about the upcoming Fortnite skin and how to earn it for free.

Dreamer skin will be obtainable for free in Fortnite

Dreamer is another fictional superhero from DC Comics that is coming to Fortnite Battle Royale. Nia Nal, also known as Dreamer, first appeared in Supergirl, an Arrowverse show.

According to popular Fortnite leakers, the Dreamer skin will be obtainable on Tuesday, September 6. Players will be able to earn the new cosmetic item by playing in the Squads tournament.

It is important to note that the tournament will be done in the Zero Build game mode. This is a perfect opportunity for everyone to get the Dreamer skin, even for those who are not very good at building.

HYPEX @HYPEX There will be a Dreamer cup on September 6th to get the skin for free (Squads)! There will be a Dreamer cup on September 6th to get the skin for free (Squads)! https://t.co/bJNWn4fLzE

Everyone loves free Fortnite cosmetics, which is why millions of players are expected to participate in the upcoming tournament. However, only a few thousand players will be able to earn the Dreamer skin for free.

Here is how high players have to place if they want to earn the skin:

Europe : Top 2,750

: Top 2,750 NA East : Top 1,400

: Top 1,400 NA West : Top 500

: Top 500 Brazil : Top 500

: Top 500 Asia : Top 500

: Top 500 Oceania : Top 300

: Top 300 Middle East: Top 300

Once again, tournament rewards will be distributed to each region separately. Bigger regions like Europe and NA East will have more winners. Considering that the tournament will be done in the Squads game mode, this means that more than 20,000 players will get the Dreamer skin for free.

The popular DC character will be available in the Item Shop at a later date. However, Epic Games has not yet revealed its exact release date.

Tournament strategy

Fortnite tournaments are very competitive, whether they are done in classic or Zero Build modes. However, the most important thing is survival. Players get only one point for each elimination, yet winning a match is usually worth 20 or more points.

Keeping a low profile is key and pushing other players is usually not a great idea. After all, getting a single victory is sometimes worth more than 20 eliminations, so the math is simple.

The next Fortnite Battle Royale tournament will be done in the Zero Build game mode (Image via Epic Games)

To earn the new Fortnite Battle Royale skin, players will have to survive for as long as possible. Getting eliminations should only be done when it is necessary as they are simply not worth it.

Fortnite's Zero Build mode is well known for its third parties, as it is almost impossible to survive two or more different attacks, especially in the Squads mode. This is why carrying mobility items is important and should be a top priority.

