Fortnite: Which was the first LTM to ever arrive in Fortnite

Fortnite Battle Royale first came out in 2017 and since then it has released a lot of unique content. From unique collaborations to live events, Fortnite has made the unimaginable possible.

However, when it first came out, the game was not as it is now. Developers were busy trying to figure out what the community would like to do and how to continue the Battle Royale mode. Eventually, Battle Royale mode gained more popularity, and the original Fortnite: Save the World stopped getting any more updates. Epic's co-op experience remains a pay-to-play title and all the developer attention is currently on the Battle Royale title, which is raging with new content every other day.

While some might complain that the competitive nature of Fortnite has diminished, others simply load up the game because it is a lot of fun. Fans of Fortnite love the the unique LTMs the game provides. In its first year, Fortnite started adding LTMs or Limited Time Modes to the game.

LTMs in Fortnite/ Image via Pinterest

These LTMs are unique game modes and their objective is very different from the original Battle Royale. These modes usually last a week in the game, and they come as an option for players to hop into. Sometimes playing them is rewarding as Fortnite might attach a few challenges in which players can earn free rewards thus giving free-to-play players another opportunity to expand their cosmetic inventory.

What was the first LTM is Fortnite?

Fortnite added the first LTM back in 2017. They announced it during the 2017 Game Awards, by unveiling the trailer for the now famous 50 v 50 mode. Epic added the mode to Fortnite the day after this announcement.

This is a large squad mode where there are two teams of 50 players each. The enemies arrive on the island in a red bus, while friendlies are marked in blue.

The storm comes 10 minutes after the initial drop. There are dotted lines on the map that will tell the players where they are more likely to run into enemies. As the circle gets smaller, chaos ensues all over the island.

Since then, Fortnite has added a lot of unique LTMs and the fan favorite ones are usually in rotation, so that players can enjoy them time and time again.

