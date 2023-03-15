The second season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 was released on February 15 after a two-week delay. Each season of the title has a halfway major refresh called the "Reloaded" update, which adds more content, balances weapons, and fixes bugs.

Being a global release, Season 2 Reloaded will launch and become available to everyone simultaneously on all platforms. Moreover, players will get the chance to pre-load the update a few hours before the launch and play the game as soon as it goes live.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded release date and time for all regions and platforms

This major update comes with a plethora of content, including a new map for Modern Warfare 2 called Himmelmatt Expo, a medium-to-large 6v6 area that will join the map rotation for the multiplayer game modes in Modern Warfare 2.

A new marksman rifle, Tempus Torrent, is also joining the force, and to unlock it, players will have to get 25 double kills with marksman rifles. It has been described as a heavy recoil, fast fire rate, and two-shot elimination gun suitable for medium-to-long-range firefights in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

The official dates and times for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 2 Reloaded release are:

March 15, 9 am PT (US West Coast)

March 15, 11 am CT (Illinois)

March 15, 12 pm ET (US East Coast)

March 15, 5 pm GMT (UK)

March 15, 6 pm CEST (Central Europe)

March 15, 8 pm MSK (Moscow)

March 15, 10:30 pm IST (India)

March 16, 1 am CST (China)

March 16, 2 am JST (Japan)

March 16, 4 am AEDT (Australia)

March 16, 6 am NZDT (New Zealand)

More details regarding the pre-load of the update will be made available on the launch date. PlayStation players can expect the pre-load option to be available earlier than other platforms, thanks to Sony's exclusivity deal with Activision.

Lastly, the update can be expected to be around 20GB on all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

